Post the Navaratri and Dasara festivities, the season of weddings and other important rituals are set to begin from today ( October 17th). The months of June, July, and August are auspicious for weddings, but this year 2021 proved to be a dampener again due to the COVID fear and the second round of lockdown. In addition, many weddings have been postponed to October and November after government announced COVID-19 regulations and protocols limiting the size of the members who could attend functions.

With the onset of auspicious dates from Dasara, there are many important muhuraths for performing upanayanas, housewarmings, weddings and other auspicious occasions from October 17th.

As per astrologers, the month of Ashwayuja is favourable for all kinds of auspicious occasions, as the full moon period (pournami) combined with the Ashwini star is extremely promising for those who want to perform weddings and other rituals.

With Krithika star and the Pournami combination, the month of Karthika is also very favourable for performing poojas, and other charitable deeds which will give good health and spiritual well being.

This is why people are showing interest in performing weddings and conducting other spiritual activities in these two months.

According to Gunavantharao Joshi, a Vedic scholar, the months of Ashwayuja, Karthika and Margashira are highly auspicious for weddings and other ritualistic activities. As per Astrological texts they say that marriages performed during these months will bring immense happiness and prosperity.

These are the muhurtham or good dates for the months of Ashwayuja and Karthika in the last three months of 2021.

Oct‌ober 2021 -17, 18, 20, 30

November 2021 -14, 21, 22, 29

December 2021 - 8, 10, 11, 22, 26

February 3,5, 6, 7, 10, 14, 16, 17, 18.

