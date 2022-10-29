SHE Teams Awareness Seminar at Geetha Bhupal Reddy Govt Junior College Sangareddy

Sangareddy District, Patancheru: Today under the Cyberabad Ramachandrapuram PS Zone, at Smt. V. Geetha Bhupal Reddy Government Junior College, Miyapur Division ACP Krishna Prasad, RC Puram SHO Sanjeev Kumar and Miyapur Division SHE Team Incharge SI Pochaiah and team members of Cyberabad Kalabrundham organized a SHE Team awareness seminar in the college.

In this awareness seminar, students were made aware through songs and dramas by Kalabrundam. Miyapur SHE Team Incharge SI Pochaiah created awareness about eve-teasing and Hawk Eye App and said that in case of emergency dial 100 and contact SHE Team helpline No. 9490617444, and Cyber Crime Helpline No. 1930.