Shangri-La Bengaluru Celebrates Gourmet Kebab Fare at Ssaffron

Bengaluru: Ssaffron, the award-winning restaurant at Shangri-La Bengaluru transforms dinner into a flavoursome Kebab fiesta. Ashok Bandaru, the Executive Chef, introduces a nostalgic take on the night whilst capturing the true essence of Kebab-making with a range of classic preparations.

A melting pot of various kebabs, guests can enjoy Sigri (a traditional stove from North India) style Kebabs such as Kakori Kebab and Punjabi Soya Chaap to authentic Tandoori Bhatti (Charcoal Oven) specials including Bedki Murgh Tikka, Kasundi Fish Tikka, Paneer Ke Sooley, and more.

The noteworthy creation of the fare is Patthar Ke (on hot stone) Kebabs and melt-in-the-mouth Mahi Tawa (Copper Pan) and Kadai (Frying Wok) signatures featuring Shahi Galawat Kebab, Rajma ki Galouti, Gosht Shikampuri and Nadru Ke Goolar.

Dinner is best experienced with flavourful mains, Biryani, assorted bread, desserts and accompaniments including Lahori Kadai Murgh, Dal Ssaffron, Nizami Tarkari Biryani, Ulta Tawa Paratha, Bakarkhani, Sheermal, Rumali Roti, Phirni, Paan Ice Cream and more. Pair the evening with delicious do-it-yourself drinks.

This unlimited dinner is priced at INR 2499 plus taxes for a vegetarian option and INR 2799 plus taxes for guests with a non-vegetarian preference. The offer is available from March 20th – 30th 2022.

For more information, guests can call +91 80 4512 6430 or email ssaffron.slbl@shangri-la.com

Shangri-La Bengaluru remains committed to providing a safe environment for all through Shangri-La Cares, the Group’s global safety programme. Comprising a range of enhanced protocols and measures designed to ensure colleagues work with peace of mind and guests can confidently enjoy the moments that matter most. For more information about Shangri-La Cares, please visit www.shangri-la.com/group/shangrila-cares