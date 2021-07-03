Seven Best Cooking Oils In India

It is very important to stay healthy,right! Yes... Coming to cooking, which oil to use is the question? Oil is a basic ingredient in any Indian dish. Many types of oils are available in the market like peanut oil, mustard oil, sesame oil, sunflower, palm oil, etc. Each type of oil contains different types of ingredients. Choosing correct cooking oil can spare you from heart problems, cholesterol blockages and other issues.

Palm Oil:

Palm oil is rich in antioxidants, carotenes and vitamin E. It helps prevent cancer and brain related diseases, malaria, high blood pressure and cholesterol. Using this oil increases body metabolism. Those who want to lose weight are advised to use palm oil.

Mustard Oil:

Mustard oil is widely used as a stimulant to aid digestion and circulation. This oil can help protect the skin due to its antimicrobial qualities. Mustard oil also kills germs and viruses, making it effective in the prevention of cold, cough, and skin problems.

Sunflower Oil:

Sunflower oil is an excellent choice because it is high in vitamin E. It contains all the essential nutrients. The polyunsaturated (PUFA) content aids in cholesterol reduction. Sunflower oil also lowers the risk of heart disease and fights free radicals, making it particularly beneficial for cancer patients.

Rice Bran Oil:

Rice bran oil is high in monounsaturated fatty acids and can help decrease cholesterol levels. It is effective in lowering cholesterol because of the presence of a component called oryzanol.

Groundnut Oil:

Monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated (PUFA) fatty acids are abundant in groundnut oil. PUFA aid in the reduction of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. Oil contains vitamin E, an antioxidant that prevents the skin from acne or scars.

Sesame Oil:

Sesame oil is a good option because it has a number of healing benefits. It is good for diabetics and also reduces circulatory strain. It improves a person's oral hygiene and dental health. It also protects against atherosclerosis, cancer, and battles sadness.

Almond Oil:

Cooking with almond oil helps to prevent two major medical problems: heart disease and high blood pressure. Almond oil enhances good cholesterol levels while also protecting the colon from tumours.