Saundh Opens Its Retail Studio Space In Hyderabad

Hyderabad, a much popular cultural hub, is a perfect union of traditions and modernity. It is only natural that Saundh’s next steps were to open its door in the heart of the Banjara Hills. With the launch of its first-ever Hyderabad store, it is the 24th store for the brand. Boutiqued across 850 sq. ft, the store is a one-stop destination for designer womenswear. The store offers a range of kurta sets, tunics, dresses, sarees, lehengas and much more. The contemporary store has a modern-retro approach, keeping in mind the heritage of the city and global brand philosophies.

The new wedding-festive collection is fashionably nostalgic and symbolises an eclectic mix of vintage heritage and contemporary styles. The collection indulges in nostalgic reminiscences of the past decades with stylistic influences of contemporary silhouettes. The prints are the design house’s ode to the comfort of the familiar with symmetrical patterns of houses, traditional textiles, communal revelries and the geometrical shapes of flowers making their way into the creations. Dipped in quintessential festive shades, the collection is a compilation of bold, vivacious colours adapted into a range of festive silhouettes with lehengas, silk kurta sets, anarkalis and easy elegant saris.

The forthcoming collection will witness collections filled with frilled dresses, jumpsuits, open jackets, floral skirts and co-ord sets. Suited best for a resort travel vibe, the upcoming collection sets the mood with easy and relaxed silhouettes, perfect for the mini spring getaway.

With an endeavour to blend indigenous crafts of India with contemporary designs, Saundh, an earthy label, is making dressing up fun yet versatile for the urban woman. Today's brand has 24 stores across 17 cities and its own e-commerce shop.