Sankranti Thithi 2023: The month of January ushers in the harvest festival of Sankranti which is an important festival observed by Telugu speaking people in the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Sankranti festival comes every year in the Pushya Month between January – February.

In 2023, the date of Sankranti festival is January 15 as per panchangam

The Sankarnti punyakaalam or thithi as per Telugu Panchangam and calendar is from 8:59 AM on January 15, 2023.

According to Drik Panchang, the Makara Sankranti Punya Kala will last for 10 hours and 31 minutes, from 07:15 AM to 05:46 PM, on January 15.

Makar Sankranti is a three-day festival in Telugu land and is dedicated to Lord Surya or the Sun God and marks the first day of the sun's transit into Makara Raashi.

The first day of Sankranti festival is known as Bhogi - January 14, 2023. People apply sesame oil and take bath on that day and pray to Lor Suryanarayana. They also burn old clutter in the Bhogi fire on that day in the morning hours.

Sankranti the most important festival is observed on the second day - January 15, 2023.

Kanuma is observed on the third day of the festival - January 16, 2023, and is celebrated mainly in the coast districts of Andhra Pradesh and a few places in Telangana. On this day people cook non-vegetarian food and celebrate the festival.

As per the astrology and the Vedic scriptures Sankranti marks the movement of the Sun from one Rashi (constellation of the zodiac) to the next. Hence, there are 12 Sankrantis in a year. Out of these, the Makar Sankranti is considered the most auspicious and it is one of the few Hindu festivals that is aligned with the solar cycle.

Makar Sankranti also marks the beginning of the harvest season where farmers worship the cattle and pray for bountiful crops.

It heralds a change in season, as from this day the Sun begins its movement from Dakshinayana (South) to Uttarayana (North) hemisphere, marking the official end of Winters.

