Sankalp Siksha and Sathguru’s Fundraiser For Girl Child Education 

Sankalp, the CSR arm of Sathguru Management Consultants, Hyderabad, organizes Khan Paan Dukaan - Food festival to support girl child education. It's a unique food festival where the associates of Sathguru cook and serve for the cause of improving access to education for vulnerable girl children and promoting awareness of child sexual abuse.



The fest serves an assortment of food items featuring multiple cuisines ranging from Indian to continental, Chinese to chat, prepared by Sathguru staff and donors like Minerva Grand and City Chefs Catering Service. In the event, Sankalp supported children exhibit their science and technology models. Staff also sets up game stalls to evoke fun and joy among the participants.



This year, the event witnessed a footfall of over 1000 socially conscious people. Through the funds raised in the event & other donations, Sankalp will extend scholarships and support to more than 500 girls and conduct sessions on the prevention of child sexual abuse in 15 schools.



The fest has seen an exciting participation from Sathguru staff, alumni, family, friends, donors and like-minded people from the neighborhood. The visitors had an opportunity to interact with Sankalp children and a glimpse of their amazing talent.



Sathguru staff had an invigorating experience in volunteering for a social cause that can bring in a significant change in lives of thousands of girl children. The associates relished the event at full length, from planning what to dish out to serving the final food items and everything in between. The experience not only functioned as a hiatus from their everyday activities but also allowed interaction with visitors that nurtured their confidence and social agility.



Speaking on occasion, Ms. Hemalatha Vijayaraghan, Founder of Sankalp, said,

I feel so happy to see the flow of socially conscious people coming forward to support Sankalp’s causes. This is a beautiful gesture that people feel responsible for creating better societies for children. People not only flocked to the food festival and supported our causes but also donated generously online for the cause of creating safe communities and improving access to girl child education. We were able to mobilize 5,00,000 which will enable us to support 100 children’s partial fees. However, annually we support 500 children through donations through payroll giving from Sathguru associates, corporate donations, and other individual donations.

I am proud that our staff are not just subject specialists and business experts but socially responsible individuals and never turn a blind eye to the needs of vulnerable communities.