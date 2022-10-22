Salt fortified with iodine helps reduce the risk of Iodine Deficiency Disorders

Bangalore: Iodine is an important micronutrient that is essential for the proper development of the brain and nervous system. According to a study by the Lancet Global Health Research, globally one in two pre-school aged children and two in every three women of reproductive age were micronutrient deficient (1)

According to UNICEF, Iodine deficiency can lead to a variety of health and developmental consequences known as Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDDs). Iodine deficiency is a major cause of preventable mental retardation. It is especially damaging during pregnancy and in early childhood. (2).

Iodine deficiency may lead to a range of cognitive impairments. IDD may also cause fatigue and lethargy. Parents need to ensure that their child gets enough iodine in order to prevent IDD (Iodine Deficiency Disorders) for better cognitive development.

It is important to consume iodine-rich foods or take iodine supplements to prevent iodine deficiency.

How to get enough

For years, salt has been the perfect staple as the source of iodine in our diet. Iodised salt from a trusted packaged brand can help in reducing the risk of IDD by providing the body with this vital micronutrient. Although the total requirement of iodine for an adult adds up to less than a spoonful, there is no storage organ for iodine in the body. Therefore, it is necessary for iodine to be included in our daily diet in regulated quantities, and iodised salt from a trusted brand works as a very effective medium for this purpose.

So don’t take any chances with enough iodine consumption.