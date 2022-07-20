Sakra World Hospital Celebrates 1200+ Orthopedic Knee Surgeries Using CUVIS Joint by Meril

Bengaluru, July 16, 2022: Adding another unbelievable feat to its list of success stories, Sakra World Hospital, one of the leading healthcare providers in Bengaluru and India’s first FDI hospital, celebrated completion of 1200+ orthopedic knee surgeries using CUVIS Joint, the world’s first fully active robotic knee replacement system, under the able leadership of Dr Chandrashekhar P, Senior Consultant & Head – Department of Orthopedics, Sakra World Hospital.

Dr Chandrashekhar P, a pioneer in knee replacement surgeries with over 5000 successful surgeries and one of the key opinion leaders globally for the development of CUVIS full active robotic system, has been the key proctor of using this advanced robot-assisted technology for knee replacements surgeries at Sakra World Hospital since December 2020. Dr Chandrashekhar shared, “We are immensely proud of achieving this feat within such short duration of time. Not only has this technology proved to be beneficial for patients, but it has also helped us operate with greater precision and accuracy while having complete understanding of the diseased knee joint through 3D images that this robotic system prepares prior to the surgery. I am sure that we will continue to serve our patients with such advanced clinical care services and help them lead a better and improved quality of life.”

Manufactured by Curexo, a South Korean firm and marketed and sold by Meril Healthcare in India, CUVIS Joint is known for its unique and autonomous nature of functioning. It requires least human intervention, offers maximum precision, accuracy, and flexibility in addition to maintaining safety protocols. The benefits of this avant-garde robotic technology is lesser tissue trauma and associated blood loss, faster recovery, early hospital discharge and best possible implant positioning with maximum cutting accuracy.