Sakra World Hospital announces Intra-Dialysis Rehab Exercise Program on World Kidney Day

Bengaluru – Sakra World Hospital, a premier healthcare organization in India that uses cutting-edge Japanese technology to provide ground-breaking healthcare, announced the launch of Intra-Dialysis Rehab Exercise Program on the occasion of World Kidney Day 2022.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is predominantly rising and has become a priority public health problem. The progression of CKD causes functional limitation, severe disability and poor quality of life. Anemia, malnutrition, lower muscle strength, metabolic disturbances result in reduction of exercise tolerance, independence and the ability to perform activities of daily living. In such cases, hemodialysis, a procedure that filters wastes and water from the kidney, thereby enhancing the functioning process of the kidneys, helps. However, patients receiving hemodialysis have a considerably lower exercise tolerance, functional capacity, and more muscle wasting than healthy subjects or patients with less severe CKD. Exercise training or comprehensive multi-dimensional strategy and goal-oriented intervention should be provided in end stage kidney disease/ dialysis patients.

Sakra World Hospital has taken the initiative to offer various intradialytic exercise programs, such as aerobic exercise, resistance exercise, combined aerobic and resistance exercise, and passive exercise including electrical stimulation especially developed for hemodialysis patients. rate. These intradialytic exercises can be safely done in the first two hours of dialysis without cardiac decompensation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yuichi Nagano, Managing Director Sakra World Hospital, “Renal health is important and Sakra World Hospital has always been ahead of the curve by innovating and implementing programs like kidney rehabilitation and maintenance. I am sure that with this Intradialytic Exercise Program, our patients will be able to maintain their functional capacity well and tolerate exercise programs to maintain good health.”

Commenting on kidney health, Dr Sushma Rani Raju, Senior Consultant & Head, Nephrology, Sakra World Hospital said, “On the occasion of World Kidney Day, it gives me great pleasure to announce the Intradialytic Exercise Program for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and dialysis. As a team we strongly believe and agree this will improve the functional abilities and enhance the overall well-being of the CKD and dialysis population”.

Speaking on the benefits of Renal Rehabilitation, Dr Maheshwarappa, Senior Consultant & HOD Sakra Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences said, “Rehabilitation is an important part of maintaining kidney health, and we are happy to announce the inauguration of Sakra World Hospital's intra-dialysis Rehab Exercise Program. Regular exercising can result in greater quality of life, physical functioning, and better quality of sleep. It will additionally assist in feeling better and stronger. It also prevents risk factors for kidney disease, like type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiac conditions.”