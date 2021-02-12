Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge Insanely Expensive SUV in India But In Ambani Fleet Of Cars

The Ambani’s are on SUV- buying spree. They already received the delivery of three all-new luxury SUVs in 2021 and now, they have got the delivery of the most expensive SUV in India – the Cullinan Black Badge. This is the third Cullinan in the Ambani’s garage, which is also popularly known as the Jio Garage.

Spotted by C 12 Vlogs, the new Cullinan was parked in the driveway of Antilla – the home of the Ambani family in Mumbai. Since the spotted took the shot from across the road, the car is not clearly visible but the black chrome on the front grille confirms that this is the Black Badge version that starts at Rs 8.2 crore without any customisation option and we know that the Ambani family always customise their cars. Nonetheless, even with the base price of Rs 8.2 crore, it will cost more than Rs 10 crore on road, which makes it the most expensive SUV in India.

The Black Badge edition offers a sinister look with black highlights all around the car. It is around Rs 1.25 crore more expensive than the standard Cullinan. It also gets 22-inch forged alloy wheels with red brake callipers. The video does not show the side of the vehicle though.

While no one known the exact number of Rolls Royce owned by the family, there are four vehicles form the British luxury carmaker that has been spotted on the public roads. Apart from the two Cullinan SUVs, the Ambani family also owns the most expensive Rolls Royce on sale – the Phantom VIII Extended Wheelbase that comes with a price tag of Rs 13.5 crore without any customisation. The family also owns the Phantom Drop Head Coupe or DHC, which is one of the most expensive convertible cars in the world.

Ambanis also owns three Bentley Bentayga. They got the delivery of the facelifted version of the Bentayga earlier this year. That’s not all. The family also received the delivery of the Maserati Levante this year too. Even the second, white coloured Cullinan was delivered to them only a few days ago. It seems that the family ordered a bunch of cars in 2020 and is getting the deliveries now.

The Ambani family also owns one of the largest collection of supercars in India. Starting from the BMW i8, they also own the Ferrari 812 Superfast, McLaren 520S Spider, Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Ferrari 488 GTB, Ferrari Portofino and Aston Martin DB11.

