By: Dr. Satyaprasad Balki

The field of eye care is constantly evolving, with new innovations and advances arising from the intersection of science and technology. In the coming year, 2023, there are several noteworthy developments to look out for.

Retinal Imaging: Portable devices have replaced traditional machines in retinal imaging, making the process more affordable and accessible. These devices allow for high-resolution images of the retina to be taken with a simple mobile phone attachment, making it possible to conduct retinal imaging even in eye camps.

Visual Field Testing: The Humphreys visual field test, used for early diagnosis of glaucoma, has been made more convenient with the integration of virtual reality technology. The test is now performed using a VR headset with pre-programmed diagnostic criteria and results are available on a mobile device.

Cataract and Retina Surgery: 3D glasses are no longer just for movies, they are also being used in cataract and retina surgeries. The latest advances in technology are slowly replacing the need for a microscope during surgery, allowing surgeons to use 3D glasses and a high-resolution TV to perform procedures with better image quality.

Overall, these advancements in eye care not only improve the diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities of the field but also makes it more accessible to a wider population. The marriage of technology and science will continue to play a major role in the development of new and innovative eye-care solutions in the coming years.

Dr. Satyaprasad Balki – MS (F.C.A.S) Sr.Cataract, Cornea, Refractive Surgeon – MaxiVision Eye Hospital, Hyderabad

