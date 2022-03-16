Revive Your Lackluster Skin With A Dewy Glow - Choose The Right Serum

If you're a skincare aficionado, this is not the first time the importance of serums, as a part of your routine skincare, has been recommended. Whether to combat frequent breakouts, reduce oily skin, or hydrate your skin; face serums are more potent formulations than creams since they are made from active ingredients that target a specific concern and work tirelessly to address it. A face serum is a girl’s best companion and caters to radiant and beautiful skin. Here are some of the reasons why face serums are the most effective form of skincare accessible today.

Serums as part of your routine - A face serum is a simple easy to apply elixir that will nourish your skin and prepare it for the rest of the day. Hyaluronic acid, Niacinamide, or salicylic acid are some of the specific ingredients that will keep your skin hydrated and rejuvenated all day. Simply apply a few drops of this beauty tonic to your face and neck using your fingertips, and then gently tap, pat, and smooth it out. Voila! You're ready to go out in the world.

Choose the right serum for plump skin- Unlike moisturizers, a serum contains smaller molecules and penetrates deeper into the skin, to deliver a high concentration of active ingredients. Look for high-performance serums that contain Hyaluronic Acid or Salicylic Acid. These super ingredients combat dullness, dryness, acne spots, and pigmentation making your skin look supple and healthy.

Skin-type friendly - When selecting a face serum, it is important to understand that there are various kinds of serums as well as specific components to consider based on your skin type.

Anti-Acne Serum - It is imperative to understand your skin type before investing in skincare products. How do you decide that? Very simple, just notice how your pores and skin feels when you wake up. If you have acne-prone skin, serum with Salicylic acid works well. Charmis Anti Acne Serum is specialist acne & clear skin solution with 2% Salicylic acid that exfoliates, controls oil, and prevents clogging of pores. The unique formulation contains Niacinamide, which aids in the reduction of dark spots and pigmentation for a more even skin tone. This ultralight formula is ideal for all skin types and soothes acne redness and reduces excess sebum on immediate use giving your skin a radiant glow. It is proven to reduce acne dark spots & pore visibility in just 3 days*. (*Based on Clinical study conducted by MS Clinical Research Pvt Ltd dated 27 Sep 2021)

Hydrating Serum - Hydrate your skin with Charmis Hydrating face serum. This serum has excellent moisturizing and nourishing properties infused with Moisture Magnet Hyaluronic Acid, Seaweed, and Chia Seed that provides up to 72 hours of hydration. This non-sticky and ultra-lightweight hydrating face serum is also embedded with Pro-Vitamin B5, it works as a humectant that revitalizes and hydrates dull skin making the skin look healthy and well-nourished.

Power-packed ingredients - There are various kinds of serums available for all types of skin. It is best to look for a serum that contains Vitamin C in it, which is a powerful antioxidant that removes your dark spots, dullness, and uneven skin tone and brightens the skin.

Surplus Benefit - There is a reason why most of us love serum as a skincare product. With a plethora of benefits, an affordable price point, active ingredients, simple application, and multi-purpose use, it provides significantly more value for money as compared to other skincare products.