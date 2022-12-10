Reliance Retail's AZORTE Comes to Hyderabad.

Hyderabad, December 9, 2022: Continuing its retail expansion, Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, today announced the launch of the third store of its premium fashion and lifestyle brand, AZORTEat Sarath City Capital Mall, HITEC City, Kondapur.

Spread across around 18,000 square feet of retail space, this store will strengthen Reliance Retail’s commitment to a multi-format approach to cater to all consumer segments and disrupt the way the people of Hyderabad shop for international and contemporary Indian fashion.

Boasting an eclectic mix of intuitive retail technology, these smart AZORTE stores will showcase the best of global and domestic fashion trends and have an original take on style ranging from footwear, fashion accessories and more.

The shopper is at the heart of the AZORTE store design. To make the discovery-to-checkout journey seamless, the AZORTE store format has several industry-first tech-enabled interventions including mobile checkout, smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations and self-checkout kiosks.

RFID-enabled interactive screens placed strategically across the stores, for instance, double as virtual styling assistants. Smart fitting rooms help shoppers complete the look and at the touch of a button request for additional sizes and other products. In addition, customers can opt for self-checkout or mobile checkout, instead of queuing up at manned counters.

While the smart stores offer an elevated customer experience through tech-aided solutions, shoppers will be delighted to discover the human touch, too, in the form of in-store fashion consultants.

The first AZORTE store opened at 1 MG-Lido Mall, MG Road, Bengaluru and a subsequent store at Nexus Seawoods Mall, Navi Mumbai. The company plans to ramp up the store presence across key markets over the coming months.

Experience the world of AZORTE on the go through the online store: azorte.ajio.com