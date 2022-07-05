RaphaCure Launches Revolutionary Health Product RaphaNeu for Indian Education Sector

Leading digital health platform, RaphaCure on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘RaphaNeu’- a revolutionary subscription-driven product aimed at providing comprehensive preventive healthcare solutions to students and other members of educational institutes at a very affordable cost.

Priced at only Rs 50 per annum for members of educational institutes including students, ‘RaphaNeu’ provides a host of healthcare services leveraging RaphaCure’s cutting-edge technology platform.

Under this new plan, which is the first of its kind in India; students, teachers, faculties, staff, and management of educational institutes will get unlimited online mental wellness counselling sessions that would be kept confidential.

Similarly, the subscriber will enjoy unlimited virtual Doctor Consultation for an entire year from the day of subscription. This will enable users to audit their stress and happiness levels every month, helping them take corrective actions.

In addition to the unlimited consultation benefits provided under ‘RaphaNeu’, which comes at a cost of less than a meal, this novel product comes up with many additional advantages. A subscriber of ‘RaphaNeu’ can avail medicines delivered at home with discounts up to 30 per cent. Also, ‘RaphaNeu’ subscription comes up with gym or spa membership with discounts starting from 20 per cent for the members.

Under the package, educational institutes will also see annual visit by general physician for eye and dental check-up at the institute premises. Moreover, a user can track his or her various health metrics at RaphaFit, the fitness tracker. The additional benefits provided under ‘RaphaNeu’ comes up with some conditions that are easy to adopt for users.

RaphaNeu is not only one of its kind products in the entire Indian healthcare industry, it also comes at a time when students and other stakeholders of educational institutes have been under tremendous stress during the last two years owing to the COVID pandemic. According to a study, mental health issues are rampant in colleges and universities with nearly 40 per cent of college students experiencing depression, 34 per cent reporting anxiety, and 13 per cent saying they had thought seriously about suicide in the last year. These mental health issues have aggravated during the pandemic period.

With RaphaCure’s launch of ‘RaphaNeu’, the entire landscape of preventive healthcare and mental wellness aspects in Indian education sector is going to witness a paradigm shift in coming years. With a price tag that is affordable to all students across both urban and rural regions of the country, the product is a giant step towards healthcare inclusion. Given the wide range of benefits, the product is expected to touch the lives of 88.5 million school students, more than 40,000 colleges and over 900 universities.

Given the recent emphasis of Indian government on mental wellness with launch of National Mental Health Programme, ‘RaphaNeu’ will supplement the government’s efforts in this direction.

Commenting on the launch of ‘RaphaNeu’, Founder and MD of RaphaCure, Jeyakumar said, “RaphaNeu is truly a healthcare product that is built for Bharat with inclusion at its core. Priced at Rs 50 per annum for a subscriber and bundled with numerous health packages, this is a product which has no match in the market place. It not only addresses the issue of mental health among students and other stakeholders of Indian education sector, it also provides several other benefits that make life easier for users.”

“RaphaCure has created a healthcare ecosystem with active participation of frontline health workers, veterans, medical and non-medical team leveraging new age technologies. RaphaNeu uses these digital technologies to provide healthcare services at doorstep with complete privacy and confidentiality,” he added.

RaphaCure, powered by COGNOTA HEALTHCARE is a leading healthcare management company that leverages cutting-edge technology applications to provide a host of services including telemedicine, diagnostic tests, COVID care, and wellness solution to individual patients and corporate houses. Headquartered in Bangalore, the company has tie-ups with more than 1,500 hospitals across India.

Saamerla Kiran, Project Head at Synergy India Foundation, Telangana said, “We are active users of RaphaNeu with our 37,000 students leveraging the power of RaphaCure’s digital platform. The product not only provides attractive healthcare benefits, but it is also very easy to use with good customer experience. With benefits like unlimited doctor consultations, annual health check-up at our premises, and discount on medicines and gym membership, our members including students are very much excited to be part of this plan. We are recommending our peer educational institutes to take membership as it comes at very low cost with unmatchable benefits.”