Ranveer Singh Sutradhar For Travel Show Get Some Sun on RadioOne

Mumbai: As we are witnessing an exponential rise in international travel - a phenomenon termed ‘revenge travelling’, we are consequently seeing a higher demand for Travel Insurance. In line with this trend, ICICI Lombard, India’s leading General Insurance Company, has collaborated with Radio One’s #1 Travel show – ‘Get Some Sun’. The flagship show has roped in the enigmatic Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who will be lending his voice to speak about his travel bucket list across geographies globally and share his sun-chasing experiences.

This is the sixth year that Ranveer has been associated with this property. The show will be hosted by Radio One’s Host - Hrishi K. The company aims to increase awareness about its international travel products through the radio platform by reaching out to a very niche audience across major metro cities in India. A recent survey conducted by ICICI Lombard revealed that over 94% of globetrotters purchase travel insurance for their trips - giving rise to a new breed of 'safety-first' travellers.

Speaking about the new campaign, Sheena Kapoor, Head – Marketing, Corporate Communication and CSR, ICICI Lombard, said, “Today, more and more people are returning to international travel for both business and leisure alike. The spike in this travel trend has led to a higher number of cancellations and visa rejections. Hence, we want to amplify the importance of travel insurance as a basic item in people’s travel checklists. With Ranveer Singh as a sutradhar on ICICI Lombard sponsored ‘Get Some Sun’, we would like to urge the country’s voyagers to take preventive measures and cover, to protect their travel escapes so they can have a seamless and worry-free experience.”

ICICI Lombard has been associated with the radio show ‘Get Some Sun’ since its inception. The show enjoys a good positioning amongst the office-goers and executive populace, which comprises an important target group for ICICI Lombard. The brand is one of the leading insurers in travel insurance that provides a gamut of coverages and plans to suit every individual’s needs.