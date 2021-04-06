Ramadaan2021: 5 Rules Every Muslim Must Follow in The Holy Month

Ramadan or Ramzan the sacred festival as per Islam will begin on April 14 this year. The one-month-long fast, which will end on May 12 with the sighting of Eid moon, holds much value for the followers of the Islamic religion.

Fasting is one of the founding pillars for Islam and that is why most people who follow this path observe fasting during the Holy month of Ramadan. In Islam, fasting works as a shield, protecting a person from sin and lustful desires. If you are going to observe fast this month, or are just curious about the fasting rules related to Ramadan, then here are the five important rules you should follow in this holy month:

Every adult Muslim who reached puberty and who is not sick or travelling should observe fast during Ramadan. Women undergoing their periods or post-natal bleeding are not allowed to fast. Pregnant women and mothers who are nursing babies can postpone their fasting to a later time when they are able to do so. Sexual intercourse or other sexual contact is strictly prohibited during the month of Ramadan. Do acts of charity and goodness, and increase your worship and reading the holy Quran. One should try to read the whole Quran at least once during the month of Ramadan. Abstain from all false talks and deeds, and avoid any kind of quarrels, disputes, arguments, and using bad words during the fasting tenure. Discipline yourself morally and ethically, and do not make a show of your fasting by talking too much about it, or by showing a bad temper.

Meanwhile, all the State governments in India are urging people who are feeling unwell or have any symptoms of COVID-19 to avoid attending events in the context of the second wave of Covid-19. Officials are advising to use culturally and religiously sanctioned greetings that avoid physical contact, such as waving, nodding, or placing the hand over the heart.

