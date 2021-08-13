Raksha Bandhan Gifting Ideas From ASICS To Motivate Your Sibling To Stay Fit

Raksha Bandhan is just a week away, and while most of us are wondering what to gift your sibling, ASICS has got you covered with its new Collection- Celebration of Sports featuring GEL-KAYANO 28, NOVA BLAST 2 and MAGIC SPEED amongst other exciting stuff!

The GEL-KAYANO® 28 shoe creates a stable stride that moves you towards a balanced mindset. Part of the CELEBRATION OF SPORT pack, the model features a vibrant colourway that recognizes the positive influences that sports bring to athletes. Featuring a lower-profile external heel counter, this piece cradles your foot with improved rearfoot support. To improve stability and responsiveness, we added FF BLAST™ cushioning to the midsole. It provides a smooth and supportive feel in each step. The trainer's new GEL® technology shape delivers a smooth stride, allowing you to experience a softer landing without losing speed.

Starting from INR, 13,999/-

The NOVABLAST™ 2 shoe is a great way to meet your training goals while moving towards a clear mindset. As the second version of this series, we have creates a smoother and more responsive feel underfoot. The heel stabilizer is designed to improve support while producing a smoother stride. By fine-tuning the FF BLAST™ cushioning, the shoe offers a softer landing and a more energetic rebound. The outsole's wider basenet creates a more balanced landing while propelling your foot forward.

Starting from INR, 12999/-

The MAGIC SPEED™ shoe is made for racing or regular training runs. It offers the versatility you need to move your body and your mind towards a new personal best.. Made to propel your foot forward, GUIDESOLE™ technology is combined with a carbon forefoot plate. This creates a smooth-rolling sensation as you move through your stride. Traditionally, when you add more foam to a shoe, you add more weight. By stacking the midsole with FF BLAST™ cushioning, this material adds a responsive feel to your step while keeping the shoe lightweight.

Starting from INR, 12999/-