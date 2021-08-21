Raksha Bandhan 2021: Top 10 Mehendi Designs

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and it celebrates the bond shared between a brother and sister. This year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on 22nd August 2021. According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan falls in the month of Shravan during Purnima or full moon day.

On the festival days, friends and family members meet, wear new clothes and girls love to apply Mehendi on their hands. So, my dear readers, here are some of the easy and latest Mehendi designs According to the Hindu Panchang, the Purnima Tithi for Raksha Bandhan 2021 will begin at 7 PM on August 21 and end at 5:31 PM on August 22.