Quaker Adds An Oat-A-Licious Twist To The Colorful Festival Of Holi

The festival of colours – Holi – represents more than just vibrant hues and fun time with family and friends. Holi brings an opportunity to indulge in delightful, mouth-watering, sweet and savoury dishes. To give this year’s celebrations an ‘oat-a-licious’, nutritious and innovative twist, here are some flavorful Quaker Oats Holi recipes.

Prepare these easy-to-make delicacies, and celebrate this Holi, the oats way!

Quaker Oats Burfi by Institute of Home Economics

Instructions

Roast Quaker Oats* powder mildly (optional with Ghee) till it gives aroma. Add Khoa in the pan and cook for few minutes on slow fire with continuous stirring. Add Sugar / sugar syrup (optional / to taste). Cook it again with continuous stirring on slow fire till the mixture leaves the side of the pan. Remove from the fire and add almond powder and cardamom powder. Spread on a greased thali and allow it to cool. Cut Into Burfi and Serve.

*For Powdered Quaker Oats, Roast Quaker Oats For 2-3 Mins. Cool And Grind in A Mixer.

Quaker Oats Namakparas by Institute of Home Economics

Instructions

Add Seasonings and Roasted Quaker Oats* To Maida. Rub In Oil. Make A Stiff Dough Using Water. Roll The Dough Flat To 1/8” Thickness and Cut into Namakpara Shapes. Grease The Baking Tray and Bake Them till Golden Brown. Store In Air-tight Jar.

*For Powdered Quaker Oats, Roast Quaker Oats For 2-3 Mins. Cool And Grind in A Mixer.

Quaker Oats Thandai by Chef Vikas Khanna

Instructions

Heat a pan on medium flame. Dry roast Quaker Oats for 5 minutes to avoid rawness of the Oats. Let the Oats cool. Take a blender, add dry roasted Quaker Oats, water as required, grind it, and keep aside. Soak almonds, cashew nuts, peppercorns, raisins, cardamom, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, and melon seeds in ½ cup of water for 5-6 hours. Strain the water and grind the soaked ingredients in a blender to make a smooth paste. Add the ground paste to the Quaker Oats mixture and strain the mixture through a sieve. Cook this Quaker Oats thandai mixture in a saucepan for 5 minutes on a low flame. Add sugar (optional), saffron and rose water and mix till sugar is dissolved in it. Cool down the thandai for a while and then refrigerate it. Pour the thandai in serving glasses, garnish with rose petals and dry fruit slivers.

