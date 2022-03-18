Quaker Adds An Oat-A-Licious Twist To The Colorful Festival Of Holi
The festival of colours – Holi – represents more than just vibrant hues and fun time with family and friends. Holi brings an opportunity to indulge in delightful, mouth-watering, sweet and savoury dishes. To give this year’s celebrations an ‘oat-a-licious’, nutritious and innovative twist, here are some flavorful Quaker Oats Holi recipes.
Prepare these easy-to-make delicacies, and celebrate this Holi, the oats way!
Quaker Oats Burfi by Institute of Home Economics
Instructions
- Roast Quaker Oats* powder mildly (optional with Ghee) till it gives aroma.
- Add Khoa in the pan and cook for few minutes on slow fire with continuous stirring.
- Add Sugar / sugar syrup (optional / to taste). Cook it again with continuous stirring on slow fire till the mixture leaves the side of the pan.
- Remove from the fire and add almond powder and cardamom powder.
- Spread on a greased thali and allow it to cool.
- Cut Into Burfi and Serve.
*For Powdered Quaker Oats, Roast Quaker Oats For 2-3 Mins. Cool And Grind in A Mixer.
Quaker Oats Namakparas by Institute of Home Economics
Instructions
- Add Seasonings and Roasted Quaker Oats* To Maida. Rub In Oil.
- Make A Stiff Dough Using Water.
- Roll The Dough Flat To 1/8” Thickness and Cut into Namakpara Shapes.
- Grease The Baking Tray and Bake Them till Golden Brown.
- Store In Air-tight Jar.
*For Powdered Quaker Oats, Roast Quaker Oats For 2-3 Mins. Cool And Grind in A Mixer.
Quaker Oats Thandai by Chef Vikas Khanna
Instructions
- Heat a pan on medium flame. Dry roast Quaker Oats for 5 minutes to avoid rawness of the Oats. Let the Oats cool.
- Take a blender, add dry roasted Quaker Oats, water as required, grind it, and keep aside.
- Soak almonds, cashew nuts, peppercorns, raisins, cardamom, poppy seeds, fennel seeds, and melon seeds in ½ cup of water for 5-6 hours.
- Strain the water and grind the soaked ingredients in a blender to make a smooth paste.
- Add the ground paste to the Quaker Oats mixture and strain the mixture through a sieve.
- Cook this Quaker Oats thandai mixture in a saucepan for 5 minutes on a low flame.
- Add sugar (optional), saffron and rose water and mix till sugar is dissolved in it.
- Cool down the thandai for a while and then refrigerate it.
- Pour the thandai in serving glasses, garnish with rose petals and dry fruit slivers.
