Precautions To Be Taken In The Summer

The summer season has arrived early, and experts said that February has recorded the highest temperature in 135 years. The weather reports say that by the end of March, the temperature will hit 40 degrees Celsius with hot and dry weather conditions. Due to the heat waves, there will be many common health issues like heatstroke, dehydration, food poisoning, sunburns, and hyperthemia. Special children should take more precautions because due to the summer holidays, they intend to play out in the afternoon. Heatstroke and Dehydration are the most common cases increasing in Summer. To prevent these kinds of diseases, here are a few tips to be followed:

Apply sunscreen, clothing, or any UV protector creams for your skin so that it will not get damaged and you can be safe from skin allergies due UV rays.

Store your food in hygienic and cool places to reduce food poisoning.

Do light physical activities and avoid eating heavy meals.

Drink a lot of water in a day and always keep a water bottle with you to prevent dehydration.

Bath twice a day due to intense sweating reasons and to avoid bad body odor.

Have cool, non-alcoholic beverages like coconut water and glucose water to avoid weakness, dizziness, and headache.

Don’t wear a tight dress, have a cold shower, and apply talcum powder.

To avoid dandruff during the summer heat, shampoo on alternate days.

Cotton clothing is preferred over silk clothing.

Avoid stepping out of the house in the afternoon until 4 p.m.