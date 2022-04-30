Portugal Welcomes Back Indian Visitors

Combining a Mediterranean influence with the coolness of the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal is known for its mild, sunny climate and diverse landscapes that go from the magnificent coastal beaches to the golden plains of the Alentejo, the verdant mountains of the interior to the peaceful, lush nature of the Azores and Madeira islands. It is also known for its long history and for its imposing heritage, for its culture, which is always dynamic; for its unique, comforting cuisine full of flavours and aromas and always for its relaxed, simple, and unmatched setting, with open arms for those visiting and coming back. Portugal is the home of the world's oldest demarcated wine region – the Douro, a World Heritage Site, where Port Wine is produced – and one of Europe's oldest universities, the magnificent University of Coimbra, established in the 13th century, also classified by UNESCO. The land of the Discoveries, of Fado, of age-old traditions tied its vast sea.

‘'India has always been a strong source market for us, and in the pre-covid period, we saw a significant increase in tourists from India. We can’t wait to welcome back Indian visitors to Portugal.” – Says Ms. Claudia Matias, Director – Visit Portugal India

We are one of Europe's oldest nations, with over eight centuries of history and a happy mixture of cultures and traditions. Portugal is a modern, cosmopolitan country with countless options for leisure and places to visit and explore with your family, your partner or on a solo adventure.

For further information, please visit: https://www.visitportugal.com/ en/content/covid-19-measures- implemented-portugal