Platform65 Ensures Vibrant and Empowering Future this Women’s Day and Holi

Hyderabad:Platform 65, India's largest toy-train-themed restaurant, is revolutionising the way we celebrate Women's Day and Holi with praiseworthy initiatives aimed at bringing a positive impact in society. With a specially crafted experience designed to bring loved ones together, Platform 65 is spreading the cheer of happiness and promoting togetherness, mindfulness, and wholesomeness.

The theme for this year's celebration is "Feast on Your Dreams", reflecting the idea of women empowerment and pursuing one's passion. To make this International Women's Day even more special, Platform 65 has taken a step to empower the students and especially girls of a government school who aspire to make a career in the Food and Beverage industry by conducting a workshop with the aim of initiating a discussion among today’s youth about the gender gap that exists in the Food and Beverage industry. The Workshop also aimed to educate today’s youth about potential career opportunities in the Food and Beverage industry. Apart from this, the Plaform65 team distributed stationary materials and food packets to the students. The restaurant chain's managers, chefs, and staff celebrated womanhood with colours and enthusiasm at the school.

Platform 65 is proud to recognize and celebrate the hard work and contributions of its female employees on Women's Day. The restaurant chain's managers, chefs, and staff celebrated the spirit of womanhood with colourful festivities both in and out of the restaurant. It's an opportunity for the Platform65 team to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of women and inspire a culture of inclusivity and equality within the workplace.

Speaking on the occasion, SadgunPatha, Managing Director and Founder, Platform 65, said, At Platform65, we are thrilled to extend our support to young girls and women who aspire to pursue careers in the food and beverage industry. With more women working alongside men today, it is imperative that we empower and encourage them to follow their dreams. At Platform65, we make consistent efforts to support various charitable causes throughout the year. On the occasion of Women's Day and Holi, we extend our warmest wishes to everyone for a joyous and fulfilling celebration.

SrikanthBandaru, Corporate General manager, Platform 65, said, Platform65's vibrant and colourful decor perfectly captures the spirit of Women's Day and the Festival of Colors. To add to the festivities, we are hosting a lucky draw across all of our locations; KPHB, Kondapur, Dilshuknagar, Kompally, Vizag, Warangal, Vijayawada, Bangalore and Karimnagar. Simply visit our branches and participate in the contest for a chance to win wonderful surprise gifts on March 8, 2023. Let's spread love and nurture each other in an unforgettable way on this special day!

