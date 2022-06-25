Platform 65 Celebrates First Anniversary- Kompally

Platform65, India’s largest toy-train-themed restaurant, has successfully completed the 1st year of operations of its Kompally outlet. The management celebrated this occasion by inviting the restaurant chain’s loyal customers for dinner.

The eat-all-you-can at Platform 65 showcases an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads. For starters, the non-vegetarians can indulge in the famous Murgh Tandoori Tikka, FishTikka, Allam Kodi Wings and much more, while vegetarians can feast on the mouth-watering Mask Malai Paneer, Motti Mushroom, and Paneer Begum Bahar, among others. The main course section for non-vegetarians include Chicken Dum Biryani, Mutton Dum Biryani, Rogon Josh, and Nellore ChepalaPulusu, while vegetarians can indulge in Paneer Tikka Masala, and UlavacharuVeg Biryani.

The dessert section comprises Apricot Delight, Double ka Meta and AngooriRasmalai with Rabadi. The restaurant offers a wide range of ice-creams, milkshakes and mocktails that can be enjoyed with your food.

ACP Ramalinga Raju Ramesh Inspector of Police and Bhanu Prasad Sub Inspector of police, said “We had great experience having dinner in Platform 65, and we are happy to celebrate the anniversary of Platform 65 in Kompally area and wish luck for their growth in future.”

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh G, Executive Director, Platform 65, said, “We are extremely delighted to celebrate the 1st year of success of the Kompally outlet. We are proud that Platform 65 has always satisfied our customers with tasty fare. Going forward,we will continue to offer our customers cuisines of their choice with the added excitement of food being delivered on toy trains. Although During the pandemic it was not easy for restaurants to continue operations, because of the totally different concept of serving food on trains, Platform 65 did not face any obstacle in its growth path. This helped Platform 65 grow and spread its wings -- we launched our latest outlet in Bengaluru last week,” he added.

Mr. Jayanta Kumar Jena the executive chef and the restaurant manager at the restaurant says “Platform 65 has conducted the starter food festival with over 200 starters from veg and non veg options, we also conducted the Food Mahotsav that is an inclusion of authentic Andhra cuisine”

Mr. NajarMohammad said,“Platform 65’s journey started in this very city and we feel privileged to have served the people of this state and Apart from the above Platform 65 holds the armed forces in great reverence, they offer special discounts to the armed forces and kind heart to the students in and around kompally, they are delighted to get a special student discount, when they show their ID card.”