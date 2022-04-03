Planning A Summer Wedding: 5 Tips To Keep In Mind

Summer Weddings are often underrated in India because of our unbearable weather! But there is a silver lining - from beautiful skies and fresh colour palettes to fabulous summer destinations and exotic blooms, summer months have so much to offer to make your big day spectacular, and less dreaded. As you embark on the journey to plan your big day, here are a few tips to inspire you!

Pick an Invitation Theme:

Once you’ve picked your wedding dates & venue, the next thing to look into is your Wedding Invitation! Since you are getting married in the hottest months of the year, anything around bright & vibrant would set the tone right!

Select from a broad range of bold, colourful, romantic; pastel, or floral watercolours, all are sure to create the desired look. This is also the perfect season to indulge in Tropical, Nautical themes with all things flamingoes & stripes! Ensure, your monogram matches the look you have selected for the rest of the suite! Summer is the best time to make your invitation suite pop, and look incredibly appealing to your guests!

2. Seasonal Decor:

While Summer is a beautiful time for all things bright and pretty, it is imperative to ensure the guest’s comfort during the event. If the destination you have picked is very hot and humid, go for a mix of Indoor; Outdoor event venues! From providing hats and sunglasses to the Baraatis, including a bug repellant to stave off insects in your ‘Welcome Hamper’ to making sure guests have umbrellas to ward off the sun or rain - with Seasonal Decor detailing your wedding will feel like the ultimate summer holiday to all the attendees!

3. Airy Fun Outfits:

A big fat Indian wedding experience is nothing without a shopping sp! If you are planning to be a summer bride or groom, definitely think about airy fabrics and lightweight outfits! You wouldn’t want to be uncomfortable; sweaty on your big day (and even worse in your pictures). Pastel colours, fun prints; sheer fabrics are always winners for your Summer Extravaganza! Opt for fun silhouettes and quirky accessories, as summer weddings are all about the fun!

Pro Tip: Brides must opt for lighter makeup looks, that are sweatproof & try braided hairstyles for a more comfortable experience.

4. All things Ombre:

Ombre gradients are a summer-time favourite! Include ombre gradients of your favourite colour right from your monogram to your decor detailing! Creating a floral mandap to ombre table settings and cocktails will make your wedding one to remember! And the pictures will be ‘Insta-Worthy’.

5. Versatile Detailing:

While summer is the best time for many wedding-related things, it’s so much fun for guests to see little fun elements of your personality through puzzles, uniquely shaped programme cards (we love shell-shaped cards), custom menus that double up as fans; fruity cocktail menus specially curated by the couple! Try to include puns; quotes throughout the interaction with the guests, to keep the mood light; cheerful. Offering drinks in fun glassware is another winner!

These are a few tips I always share with my clients as well as friends; family. But most importantly - take it easy, it will all fall in place! Be sure to enjoy your big day rather than stress about everything.

By Ms. Dhruvi Doshi Chitalia the founder of Dhruvi Doshi Designs