Pitru Paksha Significance: Why We Pay Tributes to Ancestors on This Day

Pitru Paksha Significance: Every fortnight in the Hindu month of Ashwin (as per the Purnimant calendar- when the month finishes with the Full Moon day) or Bhadrapada, Hindus dedicate a fortnight to the departed family members (as per the Amavasyant calendar- where the month ends with a New Moon Day). In the Chaturmas era, these 16 days is known as Pitru Paksha or shradh. After a person dies, it is said that their spirit wanders around many realms. People undertake shradh rituals and settle their obligations to the deceased ancestors to ensure they find peace and serenity and benefit those who are living.

What Does The Word 'Pitrupaksha' Mean?

The name comes from two Sanskrit words: "sat" (truth) and "adhar" (basis). As a result, shradh denotes a sacrifice given with the greatest "shraddha" or dedication. The beliefs also suggest that during the 16 days, no non-vegetarian food should be consumed to escape the curse of the dead, known as pitru dosh.

Significance Of Pitru Paksha:

The beginning of the waning phase of the lunar cycle is marked by Pitru Paksha. Various ceremonies are performed to pay homage to the deceased at this time. To pay homage to deceased relatives/ancestors, rituals such as Tarpan/Tarpanam and Shradh are performed.

According to popular belief, the unhappy souls of the departed return to Earth to see their loved ones. People do the Pind Daan to quench their thirst and fulfil their hunger to achieve Moksha (liberation) (offering food consisting of cooked rice and black sesame seeds). The Pind Daan is the act of pleasing those who are no longer physically present.

To assist the spirits in breaking away from the cycle of birth, life, and death, prayers and rituals are provided.

The Pitru Paksha is also a crucial time for those who suffer from Pitru Dosha, or the ancestor's curse. People execute Shradha rites and feed the crows as a result ( beings that represent the dead). The crow indicates that the ancestors are satisfied by taking the food offered by mankind. If it refuses to eat the food given, however, it implies that the dead are unhappy.

Pitru Paksha 2021: Date And Time

Pitru Paksha begins on September 21 and finishes on October 6 this year. Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya is the last day of Pitru Paksha. It is said to be the most important day of the period.

What Is The Last Day - Sarva Pitru Amavasya Of Pitru Paksha?

The last day of Pitru Paksha, also known as Pitri Paksha, is Sarva Pitru Amavasya. The most significant day of Pitru Paksha is Sarva Pitru Amavasya. On this day, those who have forgotten to do shraddh can do so. The shraddh ritual done on this day is said to be beneficial. If you don't know your ancestors' death tithi, you should conduct their shraddh ceremony on Sarva Pitru Amavasya.