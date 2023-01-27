Piramal Foundation Signs MoU With EngenderHealth

Bangalore: Piramal Foundation, under Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute (PSMRI), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EngenderHealth

to strengthen and advance sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), and gender equality, in tribal communities, through technical collaboration.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group and Chairperson, PSMRI, and Ms. Sekai P. Chikowero, Vice President, Programs of EngenderHealth. Dr. Ajay Khera, India Country Representative, EngenderHealth, and Mr. Ashwin Deshmukh, Senior Vice President, PSMRI, were present during the occasion along with their team members.

The MoU is a form of mutual commitment in complementing each other`s work in tribal communities and function in the perspectives of terms of impactful, gender-transformative, youth-friendly and socially inclusive programs, creating various products for policy and program advocacy.

Speaking at the occasion of signing the MoU, Dr. Piramal said, “On-ground humanistic approaches have always helped collaborative programs and the results of engaging in meaningful work are visible across social advocacy spaces. Our collaboration with EngenderHealth will further strengthen sexual and reproductive health and rights, gender equality, youth and social inclusion in tribal communities. The association is in sync with our core value of doing well and doing good for the society and the country.”

Ms. Chikowero echoed the feelings expressed by Dr. Piramal and said, “To better understand the needs of each tribal community, we must engage with and learn from community members. Through this partnership, we will collaborate with PSMRI and tribal communities as part of our commitment to advancing gender equality.”

The MoU aims at EngenderHealth providing support to PSMRI as a technical and knowledge partner in its journey to ensure sexual and reproductive health and rights, and gender equality, in the tribal communities it works with. As a knowledge partner, EngenderHealth will collaborate with PSMRI on a range of issues on sexual and reproductive health and rights, and gender equality.

PSMRI is a philanthropic arm of the Piramal Group and one of the largest not-for-profit organizations in India working in primary public healthcare with a focus on maternal, child and adolescent health, and non-communicable diseases. EngenderHealth, in line with its mission and vision, is pleased to support PSMRI. The support is given in an effort to strengthen sexual and reproductive health and rights, and gender equality, youth and social inclusion in the tribal health programs.