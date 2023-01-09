Pinky Reddy, Manjula Ghattamaneni To Launch Celebrity Secrets In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Past President-FICCI FLO and Entrepreneur Pinky Reddy and Superstar Krishna's daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni will launch a German med-spa called Celebrity Secrets in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Monday. The Managing Directors of Celebrity Secrets, Dr. Venkat, and Dr. Madhavi, are passionate about revolutionising aesthetic medicine and cosmetology with a distinctive approach and have started Celebrity Secrets spa which focuses on offering top-notch and luxurious cosmetic procedures.

The medico aesthetic approach offers a variety of custom-tailored methods and professional dermatologists, trichologists, skin, and hair therapists who deliver result-oriented aesthetic excellence.

Celebrity Secrets provides cutting-edge, non-invasive technology and clinically tested procedures as affordable answers to all skin and hair-related problems. Celebrity Secrets is known for providing top-notch, luxurious beauty services since it has the largest staff of professional cosmetologists and dermatologists that follow strict regulations.

Advanced cosmetic procedures like laser hair removal, PRP therapy, skin whitening, and body sculpting therapies are readily available. The organization ensures a secure and healthy work environment and clinic staff are thoroughly trained in cosmetic and esthetic procedures.

