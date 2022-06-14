Pepper Tea Launches Its First Cafe In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To provide the best cafe leisure experience, Hyderabad based Neoma Foods started PepperTea café. PepperTea cafe is conceptualised to provide traditional Indian chai in many flavors, in a clean and futuristic space. It is a destination for all age groups providing a menu, a blend of varieties and sumptuous snacks suitable to have anytime of the day. The café concept focuses to cater to food lover needs and cravings, in an ambiance that can celebrate tea, food, and leisure.

The café opened its first outlet today at SR Nagar, Hyderabad. Our household name, the most popular and everyone’s favourite TV host Suma Kanakala, inaugurated the café. The Café has an interesting, colorful, and engaging theme that sweeps away the boredom the moment you step in.

Popular TV Anchor Ms. Suma Kanakala while launching the first Café in Hyderabad said, “In the nizam era, tea and coffee was part of affluent social groups. With the city embracing Irani cafés and coffee days, a lot has changed since then. The city is not new to experimenting with new and interesting leisure and gastronomy cultures. With the introduction of new products and spaces, the city is turning a hub to most exquisite and exotic teas and snacks. I am sure PepperTea Cafés will become a popular hangout spot in Hyderabad and rest of the country, in the times to come”.

The Dynamic Duo, Mr. Ramakrishna Raju& Ms. Lakshmi Chaparala,Co-foundersof PepperTea Caféare the people who had put in a lot of energy in conceptualising the brand. Mr. Raju’s meticulous research had resulted in Hyderabad getting some interesting and innovatively curated menu and amazing taste. One such innovative product is the BellamPepperTea (Jaggery PepperTea) that’s available in Hyderabad for the first time and the name of the brand is inspired from this distinctive tea. Mr. Raju has organised a large number of food trails and customised it to suit the taste buds of every age group.

Also Read: World Milk Day 2022 Theme, History and Importance

“On the business front, it is a great opportunity for young entrepreneurs with an investment of 7 Lakh for a unit and 20 Lakh for master, to franchise. The return of investment is very good with a lot of brand support in chef training, operations and marketing. The product differentiation and pricing create a high brand recall and customers turning to be our patrons,” saysMs. Lakshmi Chaparala.

“We plan to launch 200 stores in the next couple of years, taking the brand across major metros and cities. How we stay unique? Well, you have all goodies in one place! Good food, decent price, happy ambience, great menu! And the love for tea and leisure keeps flowing this!”, she addedfurther.