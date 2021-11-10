Pamper Yourself With Vivel Lavender And Almond Oil Body Wash

Body washes are definitely an enjoyable way to take a bath. They transport you into a world of their own – the fragrance and the foaminess are truly refreshing. They moisturise your skin to make it healthy, are mild and not harsh on the skin.

Bodywashes can be a great way to start one’s day but who has the time to put it on a loofah and then scrub all over? ITC Vivel’s Lavender & Almond Oil body wash is a game-changer in this regard – with its high foaming formula a good amount of lather can be made without any loofah – you read that right, NO LOOFAH NEEDED with this body wash! It washes off easily so that you can enjoy a lavish but quick bath every day, especially the morning baths where one is in a rush.

The body wash gently cleanses your skin and with its creamy lather leaves you feeling refreshed. It also nourishes your skin and enhances its look & feel. It refines skin texture and leaves behind radiant and bright skin. The body wash makes for a fragrant bath and it contains essential oils of pine and patchouli.

So, whether it is a quick morning bath or a leisurely evening one, Vivel Bodywash has you covered. What’s more? This body wash is ideal for your ‘No hair wash’ days as well, because you do not need a shower to enjoy your body wash bath - a bucket bath is just as effective. The body wash is dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types. The body wash is suitable for women and men.

A bathing experience is truly different from soap that leaves your skin moisturized and hence, healthy. Make sure you share this body wash with your family because every drop is fresh. Just a coin sized drop is enough – so just DROP RUB APPLY, it is that simple!

Go grab your bottle of ITC Vivel Lavender & Almond Oil body wash and make it a part of your daily bathing routine. It is available on Flipkart, ITC E-store and Amazon - Rs. 240 for 500ml.