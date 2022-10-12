Osteoarthritis: Symptoms and Causes

Degenerative Arthritis:

Arthritis is a catch-all term for diseases that affect the joints. Degenerative arthritis, also known as osteoarthritis, is a type of arthritis caused by aging or excessive use.

It is sometimes referred to as the "wear and tears" form of arthritis because it is frequently caused by the natural aging process. It can also occur as a result of an injury or overuse of a specific joint.Osteoarthritis pain and disability can cause depression and sleep disturbances.

We will look at the causes, risk factors, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of degenerative arthritis in this article.

The symptoms of degenerative arthritis differ depending on where the disease develops in the body. Except in the case of injuries, they usually worsen over time rather than suddenly.

Common symptoms may include:

Regardless of which parts of the body are affected by the condition,

Pain, which is frequently throbbing, dull aching swelling, and reduced flexibility

stiffness caused by clicking or popping noises when a joint bends

Reduced range of motion

The parts of the body most commonly affected by OA, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin DiseasesTrusted Source, are: thumbs and fingers, lower back, knees, hips

Degenerative arthritis causes

Degenerative arthritis occurs when the joint cartilage between bones becomes damaged or breaks down.

To try to repair the damage, the body frequently activates a repair mechanism. Bone spurs, or osteophytes, may form at the end of the bone as a result of this. These can then cause friction within the joint, resulting in pain when the individual uses it.

Treatment:

Degenerative arthritis can be treated in a variety of ways by healthcare professionals. Some patients with the condition may benefit from a combination of treatments.

The following are the primary goals of treatment:

Symptom reduction

Enhancing joint function

Preventing the condition from worsening and maintaining or improving the individual's quality of life

Can people avoid developing degenerative arthritis?

There is no way to completely avoid osteoarthritis.

People can reduce their risk of developing OA or stop it from progressing if they already have it by managing modifiable risk factors.

Other ways to reduce the likelihood of developing the condition include:

Warming up prior to exercise

Having a varied exercise routine

Resting following strenuous physical activity

When to See a Doctor

People should see a doctor if they have any of the symptoms of arthritis, such as joint pain, swelling, or stiffness in any of their joints.

Although there is no cure for degenerative arthritis, people can keep it under control and improve their quality of life by treating it as soon as possible.

-Dr Jaya Prasad, Orthopedic Specialist, Kamineni Hospitals. Hyderabad