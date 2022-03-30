ORRA Announces Their Mega Anniversary Sale With Exciting Offers

Bangalore: ORRA, India’s leading diamond jewellery brand commences the anniversary celebration with special offers running across all its stores in India and the ORRA website.

For this celebratory period, ORRA has also curated a wide range of jewellery designs consisting of timeless pieces of exemplary craftsmanship. With a wide variety to choose from combined with the mega offers, customers can purchase jewellery to suit their varying tastes and occasions. From intricately crafted earrings, rings, to the ASTRA range of exceptional yet affordable diamond necklaces and earrings, ORRA has constantly made an effort to introduce new designs and offers that suit the needs of the evolving consumer demands.

ORRA has announced the following offers:

Up to 25% Off on Diamond Jewellery 0% Interest on EMI facility – only jewellery brand to provide this facility

For the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya and Gudi Padwa, the brand also launched their exclusive Diamond Necklace Set priced at INR 69,999. The 14kt yellow gold necklace is crafted in red and green coloured stones



Expressing his thoughts, Mr. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA India said, “We are delighted to announce our offers to celebrate our Anniversary Sale. ORRA has built and maintained a reputation of providing our customers with an enriching shopping experience and the best value for their purchases. Festivals like Akshay Tritiya and Gudi Padwa mark the onset of prosperity and our customers can look forward to a period of great offers and additional benefits at all our ORRA stores.”

The offers are available from 25th March 2022 to 7th May 2022 across ORRA’s retail stores in India and online