OMG! Face Mask With Period Blood? Deets Inside

We have come across several bizarre beauty regimes and aesthetics to look youthful over the centuries. Starting from Egyptian Queen Cleopatra’s donkey milk bath to bee venom masks, and vampire facials involving using one’s own blood or rather the plasma from your blood to preserve the vitality and beauty of skin, the trends continue to change in the quest for that magic potion for ageless and blemish free skin.

In continuation of these bizarre trends, one such beauty ritual that went viral in recent times is using menstrual blood as a face mask!

Well for those who are reading it for the first time the logical reaction would be ‘OMG!, and considering how gross it may sound, some person decided to bring out this face mask as it could have been similar to the Vampire facial involving the common element – BLOOD!

Not sure what the benefits of period blood are, but as per reports in Popxo website, a user said that period blood contains “all the stem cells and all the nutrients that a baby would have needed and of course, that your skin and body needs.” Others claimed that this ‘DIY skin remedy” helped them achieve clear and glowing skin.

Let’s get some clarity first on what is period blood. Menstruation which is a woman's monthly bleeding often called your “period, ” is a process where your body discards the monthly buildup of the lining of your uterus (womb). Menstrual blood and tissue flow from your uterus through the small opening in your cervix and pass out of your body through your vagina.

Basically, it is a wasted material that is ejected from the body after it serves no purpose. And if now take this wasted material and apply it to our faces assuming that it has benefits is not correct, though some people claim to have benefitted from using it.

So let’s get a reality check on this ‘periods blood face mask’ which is also called ‘moon masking’ and understand what could happen if you do try this.

-There are possibly bacteria and sweat amongst other things in the blood that you’re directly putting on your face

-Collecting periods blood through a menstrual cup is unhygienic.

-It’s unsanitary regardless of whether you collect the blood from your pad (ouch!) or cup.

-Periods blood contains RBCs that can trigger inflammation and WBCs that can lead to irritation on the skin.

-If you have an infection that you are not aware of you could end up transmitting the same from your vagina to your face (ewww !).

-You might even develop an allergic reaction to the blood.

-There is a possibility of developing ‘chlamydia conjunctivitis’ a disease that is transmitted to the eyes via contact with genital fluids.

-A PRP (platelet-rich plasma) facial like the vampire facial is different. It involves extracting blood in a sterile way from the veins and spinning it down to only collect the platelets before injecting it into the bloodstream. It triggers the process of new collagen formation and rejuvenation.

-As explained earlier periods blood is wasted material and it contains RBCs, WBCs, platelets, bacteria, sweat, endothelial cells, and dead skin cells.

There is no scientific evidence that testifies to the so-called benefits of period blood and the information floating around the internet which is rehashed and promoted as the latest beauty fad among women!

There are many natural and healthy ways to stay beautiful and age gracefully…

Also Read: Period Pains Not Normal