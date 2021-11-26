Oasis Fertility conducts Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Conclave in Warangal

Warangal: According to World Health Organization estimates the overall prevalence of primary infertility in India is between 3.9% to 16.8%. Low fertility is becoming more common worldwide, particularly in many urban settings where women are planning their first babies at older ages. Around 28 million couples suffer from infertility in India but hardly 1% of them visit a fertility specialist. Creating awareness about the available treatment options is an absolute necessity.

Oasis Fertility conducted an ART conclave, with focus on keeping the infertility specialists, embryologists, andrologists, and other healthcare professionals informed about the latest advancements in artificial reproductive technologies and their usage for better outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Durga G Rao, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Oasis Fertility stated that the objective of ART Conclave is to build a conversation around recent research and also train fertility specialists across India on the advancements in infertility treatment. Some of the latest techniques such as PGT (Pre-implantation Genetic Testing) help us in ruling out the possibility of transfer of any genetic disorder from a parent to child. ERA (Endometrial Receptivity Array) is another technique that enables finding the right time for implantation of embryo in the uterus.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) is about to revolutionize the infertility segment by leaps and bounds. The right embryos can be picked up for implantation through Machine Learning, thereby minimizing human intervention and also increasing the success of IVF treatment. Through this ART conclave, we are trying to enlighten the participants with recent updates in fertility treatment as well as help them in providing personalized fertility treatment solutions.

Dr Krishna Chaitanya – Scientific Head and Clinical Embryologist, Oasis Fertility, said: “We follow a holistic approach and provide treatments that are evidence-based, ethical, and backed by technology. Our IVF labs are on a par with international standards as the quality of the embryo is very crucial in an IVF treatment. We also have exclusive male fertility clinics – Androlife, that caters to male infertility issues. We are specialized in micro-TESE (Microscopic Testicular Sperm Extraction), which is an advanced technique to help men overcome infertility issues and attain fatherhood. Through technology, hi-tech equipment, and expert fertility specialists, we provide accessible and affordable treatment with compassion.”

Speaking on the occasion Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Oasis Fertility, Warangal, said that “ART Conclave enables us to disseminate the knowledge of next-gen technology to a much larger audience that can bring positive outcomes in the lives of several thousands of couples facing difficulty in conceiving. Infertility is becoming one of the major health issues in India due to lifestyle changes, delayed parenthood, and other environmental factors. Many advanced fertility treatment options are available but awareness about the same is absent. I feel ART Conclave can bring confidence and faith that will empower many more clinicians to provide tailor-made fertility treatments to couples and bring joy in their families.”