With little doubt, the New Year's holiday is a time for family, friends, and general merriment. During this time, we frequently overeat, sleep erratically, and schedule our meals erratically. While everyone's indulgent side comes out during the holidays, we need also to exercise caution so that we can return to our regular routines fairly quickly. The first step you can take to achieving your New Year's resolution for 2023 to prioritise your health and fitness is to practise self control during the holiday festivities.

Wake up early

Making an early morning habit of living healthily is the first step. Not only does getting up early provide you extra time for the remainder of the day, but it also gives you a clean slate. When you get up early in the morning, you have some peaceful time that you may use to work on yourself. Early in the morning, one can enjoy unparalleled tranquility and seclusion.

Start your day with meditation

This period can be used for several types of meditation, including Super Power Meditation, Breath Meditation, also known as Swaas Dhyan, Seed Meditation, also known as Aarambh Dhyan, etc. It controls your sleep cycles so that you go to bed early and maintains your energy levels when you get up early in the morning.

Super Power Meditation is also a highly advised technique because it affects how quickly your body can recover itself. The use of meditation techniques can lift your spirits, ease anxiety, and promote relaxation.

• To practise this, take a seat in Sukhasana or another relaxed position that shapes your body into a pyramid on top of a mountain peak.

The goal is to occupy a triangle-shaped seat atop a mountain.

You must imagine a reverse triangular shield in your chest while in this position, and then you must concentrate while inhaling the good and exhaling the bad.

Watch your diet

Monitoring your diet is the next thing you can do for yourself to start the New Year on a healthy note. Make a commitment to reducing your intake of processed food, fatty, greasy, and spicy foods. If losing weight is your aim, then make this New Year the time when you do so in a natural and healthy way. Avoid fad diets since they might harm your body and psyche over the long term while merely providing short results.

The Siddha Walk Method

The Siddha walk is performed by moving from south to north while tracing figure eight. Walking in the shape of an 8 along this path from south to north will take 21 minutes. Once you have completed the required number of laps, you must turn around and walk for an additional 21 minutes from north to south.

Practise Himalaya Pranam

It helps you to develop your body's awareness levels and helps in improving concentration. Himalaya Pranam’s spiritual benefits include balancing of your energies and your rhythm. It also helps to balance the menstrual cycles, helps in energising the body. This technique will make you eligible for higher powers as it will change your patterns and you will get universal perception. The ultimate goal is to understand the phenomenon of life and the Himalaya Pranam will help you realise it.

Avoid spending too much time staring at your phone or laptop's screen. Make the New Year a way to get back in touch with nature...

