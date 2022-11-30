New Taste Obsession Popup Series by Singapore, The Soul Company Brings City’s Famed Culinary Flavours to India

Bengaluru: The Indian consumer’s hunger for world-class dining and nightlife is both driving the fast-evolving culinary scene in India, as well as shaping how their overseas travel choices and experiences. Singapore, with its reputation as a food paradise backed by a UNESCO-recognised food culture, presents among the most exciting F&B scenes in the world for today’s Indian traveller.

Reimagining how Indian consumers can indulge in Singapore’s famously rich and diverse dining scene, Singapore’s Diplomatic Missions in India[1], together with the Singapore Tourism Board, have partnered The Soul Company to launch a series of exclusive restaurant pop-ups across India through 2023, featuring some of Singapore’s most prominent F&B minds today. Dubbed Taste Obsession – in homage to the shared foodie culture that links both countries – the series will offer a taste of everything from the country’s Michelin-starred street food to its boundary-pushing fine dining restaurants, through ticketed dinners hosted at popular restaurants across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. These pop-ups will also celebrate the multi-faceted and longstanding cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

To kickstart the Taste Obsession series, Rempapa – the acclaimed restaurant serving contemporary Peranakan food – will be serving up his iconic renditions of the unique Singaporean cuisine. Diners in Bengaluru (Four Seasons Hotel, 30 November) and Mumbai (Magazine St Kitchen, 3 & 4 December) will be able to savour Head Chef Alan Chan’s signature dishes, including the famous ayam pelencheng, lamb rendang, and singgang. The series will also dish up a variety of famous Singaporean dining hotspots, such as homestyle seafood restaurant Keng Eng Kee – the regular late-night favourite of global chefs like Massimo Bottura, David Chang and the late Anthony Bourdain – and award-winning street food Hawker Chan Soy Sauce Chicken.

For discerning drinkers, the series will also host Singapore’s leading craft mixologists, who at the recently unveiled World’s 100 Best Bars 2022 were responsible for making Singapore the most heavily-represented country on the list; this includes the team from 28 Hong Kong Street, one of Singapore’s most revered craft cocktail bars.