New season of Digital-First Series #RoadTrippinWithRocky

Viewers can follow this journey as he uncovers some of the state's most popular food joints, highlights its lively culture and explores the historical monuments from 12th December to 23rd December

The road trip started in the historical city of Hampi before making many pit stops on its way to Mysuru from where Rocky took the scenic route to Madikeri. From Madikeri, Rocky visited Nagarhole and Bandipur before returning to Bengaluru for the culmination of what has been an epic trip in every sense. From heritage sites to legendary eateries serving lip-smacking fare to one-of-a-kind experiences that this state has to offer, everything has made this a truly exceptional road trip. In Hampi, Rocky was mesmerised by the legacy of the Vijayanagar empire while in Chitradurga he took in the breath-taking views from the fort. In Mysuru he tried the popular Mysore Pak and headed to Madikeri where he explored Coffee plantation. Heading back, he stopped at the Bandipur National Park on his way back to Bengaluru.

Earlier in the trip, Rocky had stopped in Bengaluru for a day and spent time exploring the beautiful Lalbagh Botanical Gardens and eating the legendary dosa at MTR. He even dropped in for a breakfast spread at the much-loved ‘Hole In The Wall Café’. Now back in Bengaluru to wrap up this season and head home, Rocky will spend time at the Kempegowda International Airport exploring the vast offerings for travellers at the third largest airport in India. From lounges to restaurants to shopping, it will be a quintessential guide to South India’s busiest airport!

