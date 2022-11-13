New Ayushakti Health Centre at Mumbai's Khar West

Mumbai: Ayushakti, one of the leading and most trusted ayurvedic health centres around the world has today inaugurated its latest centre at Khar West in Mumbai. Located on 10th Road, in one of the most prime suburbs of the city, the launch was graced with the presence of VIP personality Ms. Mukta Ghai, the Ayushakti team, Ayurvedacharya Krushna Pankaj Naram and Ayurveda practitioner and Co-Founder of Ayushakti, Dr. Smita Pankaj Naram.

The centre will have a team of expert Ayurveda practitioners who will continue to provide Ayurveda solutions under the Siddha Veda lineage. They will guide the patients and provide customised ancient proven health solutions after conducting a deep pulse reading. This newly opened centre will offer services and consultations in ancient pulse reading, effective herbal remedies, authentic detoxification panchakarma treatments, customized diet plans, and marma (Ayurvedic pressure point) techniques.

The centre has 3 therapy rooms, which provide all facilities like steam, massage beds, and detoxification treatments, amongst others.

Speaking on the launch of the new franchise, Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti said, “I am very glad to launch the new outlet today at Khar Road, Mumbai. It gives me immense pleasure to see the demand for Ayurveda increase, with the right knowledge and direction. This is the 3rd centre we have opened this year and we look forward to adding many more in the coming months, in Mumbai. We want the maximum number of people to benefit from our Siddha Veda lineage treatment, which is based on one guiding principle of addressing the root cause of an ailment rather than its symptoms.”

“I am grateful to the franchise owner, Mr. Pankaj Vaidya, for giving us this beautiful space to build a calm and peaceful environment for your visitors”, she further added.

Mr. Pankaj Vaidya, Franchise Owner said, “There are plenty of things which are beyond our understanding which Ayurveda knows and Ayurveda knows since last 3000 years. We have known Dr. Pankaj Naram and his family for the last 35-40 years and we saw how he solved human problems with a touch of humanity. We wanted to be like him and offer healing solutions across the world. This franchise association is a step towards our vision and our main goal is to solve critical and chronic problems which are faced by people today, especially after Coronavirus.”

Ayushakti was launched in 1987 with a mission to create long-lasting transformation in community health. They have successfully executed more than 200,00 detoxifications worldwide, and publishing more than 32 research papers in some of the world’s top holistic healing publications. Having trained more than 500 western doctors, chiropractors, and holistic practitioners in the Ayurvedic modalities, their top clients include Nelson Mandela, Mother Teressa, The Dalai Lama, World Famous author of the Chicken Soup series - Jack Canfield, Former Prime Minister of India Moraji Desai among many other top entrepreneurs, spiritual leaders and artists around the world. It is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and has also notified more than 65 of its herbal products to the German Ministry of health, which makes it one of the few Ayurvedic companies to market and sell its products in Germany.