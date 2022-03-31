Neutracutical Product For Women In Menopause

Hyderabad-based health care company, LEE HEALTH DOMAIN has developed a Novel Phyto Nutrient Product and launched under the brand name “Free Menocycle Softgel Capsules” to maintain healthy life during Peri and Post Menopause of the women.

FREE MENOCYCLE SOFTGEL CAPSULE contains Soy Isflovanes, Omega-3 Fatty acids, Coenzyme Q10 along with other multivitamins.

The combination of active ingredients mainly helps to reduce hot flushes, depression and anxiety symptoms, osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases and improves quality of life before, during and after menopause says Director, Ms. Leela Rani.

As per Dr. Martin-Biggers famous Nutrition Scientist US statement that “Estrogen, a hormone produced in the ovaries, plays a large role in the onset of menopausal symptoms.

As women enter perimenopause, the stage before menopause, which typically begins in the 40’s, Estrogen levels decline erratically. This decline elicits common menopausal symptoms”.

Administration of FREE MENOCYCLE SOFTGEL, two capsules a day, helps by providing nutritional support to overcome the symptoms of the menopause and maintain the active life style.

This product is also made available online through Amazon and on the website leehealthdomain. com.