Neha Gadhwalla’s Inspiring Story From Hairstylist to Successful Entrepreneur

Becoming an entrepreneur is not an easy journey to embark on. People have strived hard to make it big in their respective industries. Among many, one name is Neha Gadhwalla who has paved her way in the industry and has made a name for herself. Right now, Neha is a renowned celebrity and artist manager who has been working in the industry for more than 12 years but her journey was not a cakewalk.

Neha who started her career from being an assistant to Sapna Bhavnani has become a known face in B-Town and worked with A-list actors like John Abraham. She is now associated with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand S Ahuja. And thanks to her fruitful experiences she established her own artist management company, Eficiente with help of Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

Not many know that Neha actually started off her career as a hairstylist and her journey from being a hairstylist to a proud owner of an artist management company is applaud worthy. In this glitz and glamour world, a lot of things are on the plate of a celeb and managing one’s work is not an easy task. From juggling with the artists’ several commitments to making sure they get their due, celebrity managers play a vital role in this industry and here’s Neha who has managed to ace her job efficiently.

Neha is proudly the founder of her own celebrity management agency Eficiente Artist Management which provides management services to celebrities, influencers and stylists. Eficiente has some of the most renowned celebrities as their clientele. The company now boasts an impressive clientele list comprising stylists Mohit Rai, Aastha Sharma and influencers like Pooja Dhingra.