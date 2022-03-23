Neha Dhupia to walk the ramp for aLL at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Neha Dhupia to make heads turn as the showstopper for aLL - The Plus Size Store at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in Delhi on the 27th of March. The actress will be seen wearing an exclusive creation by the brand.

This year at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, aLL has invited and auditioned a bunch of aspiring plus size men and women to volunteer to walk for the plus size show. aLL, which has curated groundbreaking fashion presentations over the years, will present a brand-new showcase of uber-stylish collections for plus size individuals with vivid tales to share.

The collection's overall theme is huge, flamboyant fashion and agility for all body types. The collection features a lot of bright hues, tropical tints, and designs that are on trend with the tie-dye collection. This season, the brand is also releasing activewear.

As the first Indian brand to enter this category, aLL: The Plus Size Store caters to a niche segment and provides every reason to be who they are as well as the freedom to choose who they want to be. The fashion clothing brand celebrates beauty beyond size. Neha Dhupia is the perfect choice to showcase their collection. The actress unabashedly accepts her body and fashionably owns it like a queen. She inspires numerous plus size women to flaunt their body and influences them to wear what they love. With the same fashion philosophy, aLL and Neha Dhupia are set to light up the runway with their exclusive collection.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rajeev Singh, Business Head, aLL – The Plus Size Store said, “Because she has developed her own niche in the industry, Neha is the ideal pick as a show-stopper for the brand. She inspires quite a lot of women and can pull off any style with ease, which is exactly what we're looking for. We are all set and we are looking forward to a successful show with Neha on our side.”

Speaking about the same, Neha Dhupia, shared, “I enjoy wearing beautiful clothing and carry it with pride and opulence. The best part about aLL is that they don't cut corners when it comes to quality and fashion. The brand believes that Fashion is for one and all and it isn’t limited to the size zeroes of the world. I am really excited to walk the ramp for aLL this year at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.”

Details of the show:

Event: FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Date: 23rd to 27th March 2022

Time: 3pm

Venue: Dhyan Chand National Stadium- New Delhi