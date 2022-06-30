NCPA Mumbai Presents a Combination of Indian Music, Drama and Music Workshops!

Henry V

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: 29th June 2022

Time: 6:00 pm

Fees

Member Price: Rs 360 /-

Non-Member Price: Rs 400/-

An NCPA-National Theatre Live (London) Presentation.

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays the title role in Shakespeare’s thrilling study of nationalism, war and the psychology of power. Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France. When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war. Captured live from the Donmar Warehouse in London, this exciting modern production directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi) explores what it means to be English and the English people’s relationship to Europe, asking: do we ever get the leaders we deserve?

Young Talent

Venue: Little Theatre

Date: 30th June 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Admission on a first-come-first-served basis. NCPA Members will get preferential seating till 6:20 pm.

An NCPA & The Stop-Gaps Cultural Academy Presentation

The Young Talent Concert series, now in its 33rd year, presents three young performers who are carving a niche for themselves in the world of music. Ronojit Bhuyan, BA in Psychology, acquired an ATCL in the piano. His performance will include the works of Bach, Beethoven, Debussy, Scriabin and Chopin. Hanisha Daboo, BLS, LLB from The Government Law College, has completed the ARSM in piano. Her performance will comprise the works of Beethoven, Brahms, Liszt and Debussy. Rohini Sharma, BA – double major in Economics and Literature and minor in Statistics, is a pianist who has completed her ARSM with Distinction. Her performance will include the works of Debussy, Beethoven and Garcia.

Song Writing Workshop with Samantha Noella

Venue: Little Theatre Foyer

Date: 2ndJuly 2022

Time: 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Fees

Online Training: Rs. 15,000/-

In-Person Training: Rs. 25,000/- (Inclusive of GST)

Offered live at the NCPA or Online (Zoom)

Learn the essentials of songwriting, music composition, writing lyrics, and music production in popular mainstream genres today in this certified song writing workshop with Samantha Noella. This workshop will not only delve into the artistry of song writing and all that it encompasses but also gives a larger overview of all the steps required to release and produce singles. It will help participants create, showcase and market their original music on streaming platforms. Whether you are a beginner just exploring how to make melodies for the first time or an experienced songwriter looking to learn new skills, this is the place for you. The workshop will culminate in an amalgamation of live performances, held at the NCPA, to showcase the material and experiences gained out of this comprehensive 12-session program.

You will learn:

· Lyric-writing

· Song ideation

· Rights and worldwide distribution

· Release and production of your very own single across all streaming platforms

· Social media strategies to promote your music.

Thrayam

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: 2nd July 2022

Time: 6:00 pm

Fees

Member Price: Rs 100 /-

Non-Member Price: Rs 300/- & Rs 200/-

Thrayam brings to life the mystical nature of the number three. All of us experience the three states of time—the past, present and future. In Hinduism, we have heard of the Trinity of Divinity (Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva) with their female counterparts (Saraswati, Lakshmi and Parvati). In Sanskrit, triguna is the word used to describe the three fundamental aspects of nature. Kundalini Yoga specifies the importance of the human body (deha), breath (prana) and mind (manas).

Produced, conceptualised and curated by Kalashri Lata Surendra, the poetry of Three unfolds through the exploring of Thrayam by renowned artistes in the field of Indian classical dance.

NCPA Music Workshop

Date: 2nd July 2022

Time: 11:30 am

Entry free

A free online workshop by Padma Talwalkar

Understanding the aesthetics of bandish presentation.A free online workshop by Padma Talwalkar

In the context of Indian art (classical) music performance, the main objective is to portray the personality of a raga in an unambiguous manner, with maximum aesthetic effect. A good composition, often referred to as bandish, helps achieve this. Basically, bandish holds within its structure, elements that can be improvised upon, and hence, serves as an edifice upon which the architecture of a raga can be sculpted.

It becomes imperative, therefore, for a performer to understand the various modalities that could be adopted in the exploration of bandish. Some exploratory techniques are no doubt gharana-specific (school/style-specific). Nevertheless, there are facets that lie beyond the gharana framework, which are crucial for enhancing the overall effect of a raga presentation.

Don Carlos

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: 3rd July 2022

Time: 4:00 pm

Fees

Member Price: Rs 450 /-

Non-Member Price: Rs 500/-

Don Carlo and French princess Elisabeth de Valois are betrothed; however, for reasons of state, the princess is obliged to marry Carlo’s father, King Philip II of Spain. Carlo confides his love to Rodrigo, Marquis of Posa, who advises him to forget Elisabeth and ask for the governorship of Flanders, where he may ameliorate the hardships of Spain’s reign. Princess Eboli, Elisabeth’s lady-in-waiting, whose passionate love for Carlo is unreturned, informs the King of Carlo’s love for Elisabeth. Philip orders his rebellious son thrown into prison and questions the Grand Inquisitor on the propriety of asking for a death sentence. Thoroughly embittered, the King rails at Elisabeth for her supposed unfaithfulness. Eboli repents her rash confession and determines to rescue Carlo from prison. She accomplishes this mission in the confusion that ensues after the treacherous shooting of Rodrigo, who has been marked for death as he visits his friend. Carlo and Elisabeth meet in the monastery cloister, where a monk at the tomb of Charles V steps forward to rescue Carlo from the pursuing King and Inquisitor.

Miracle on Matunga Street

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: 3rd July 2022

Time: 7:00 pm

Fees

Member Price: Rs 450,405 & 360/-

Non-Member Price: Rs 500,450 & 400/-

Miracle on Matunga Street is the story of a family matriarch Tulsa Harry Peter who happily runs her soup kitchen and tends to the family heirloom, a 20-foot shrine of the blessed mother Velankanni Amma, which adjoins the house. This beacon of faith was commemorated on the day in 1947 when the blessed mother materialised in her father’s barbershop. When the play opens, a family meeting is in progress. Daughter Nisha divulges her plan to finally “go public” with the family miracle by creating a one-woman play about the secret of the Velankanni Amma statue. But during the course of the meeting, the entire family’s faith is shaken to the very core when a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel. The results are heartfelt and hilarious. The play delivers a solid message on faith, the lack of it, why we believe what we believe and how we can, or must, adjust to life’s surprises.

First Encounter

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: 8th July 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Fees

Member Price: Rs 360 & 270/-

Non-Member Price: Rs 400 & 300/-

An NCPA Presentation in association with Club Guy & Roni, Navdhara India Dance Theatre, Slagwerk Den Haag

After the first three weeks of rehearsals and research in Mumbai, Navdhara India Dance Theatre and Club Guy & Roni are presenting an amalgamation of past repertoire and work-in-progress excerpts from Fortune. This first encounter with an audience adds a layer to an already existing exchange: the discussion and exploration of each other’s cultures and points of view on Fortune and embracing an artistic exchange that is exciting and beneficial on many levels. The award-winning Club Guy & Roni is a national dance company in the Netherlands. They innovate and explore the boundaries between contemporary dance and other art disciplines. Together with one of the largest theatre companies in the Netherlands, Noord Nederlands Toneel, they form NITE: National Interdisciplinary Theatre Ensemble.

Navdhara India Dance Theatre (NIDT) is a contemporary dance company based in Mumbai, combining the physical methodologies of Western dance and the spiritual philosophies of India and Indian dance, including thoughts from the ancient Indian Gurukul system. NIDT seeks to allow newer methodologies and works of theatre and dance to come through.