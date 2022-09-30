DASARA 2022 Special: Navratri festival has commenced where Goddess Durga is worshipped in nine forms and offered nine types of Naivedyam or holy offerings. Navratri also signifies special colours ranging from red, and white to pink.

Did you know that Goddess Durga is represented by the colour red? The hue represents the anger of the Goddess towards the enemies and fearlessness. This is why most of the clothes and stoles offered to Durga Mata are red in colour.

Here is all you need to know about the nine Navaratri colours!

Navratri Day 1 : White

On day one starts with white colour which symbolises peace and serenity. Maa Shailapuri is worshipped on this day and adorned in white.

Navratri Day 2 : Red

Red is the colour for the second day. Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on this day. It represents vitality.

Navratri Day 3: Royal Blue

On the third day of Navratri, Royal Blue is the colour which richness and serenity. Maa Chandraghanta, is worshipped on this day.

Navratri Day 4: Yellow

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Maa Kushmanda and yellow is the colour of the day.

Navratri Day 5 : Green

Green is the colour on day five and it symbolises nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity. Goddess Skandmata is worshipped on this day.

Navratri Day 6 : Grey

The colours of the sixth day is grey and Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on this day. Grey colour represents balanced emotions

Navratri Day 7 : Orange

On day seven Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped and orange is the colour. The colour exudes warmth and positivity.

Navratri Day 8 : Peacock green

Goddess Maha Gowri is worshipped and the dark deep hue of peacock green is the colour of the day. It represents compassion and freshness.

Navratri Day 9 : Pink

On the last day of Navratri Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped. Pink is the last of the nine colours which symbolizes kindness, and purity.

It's not too late you could try wearing these colours for the remaining five days till the culimination of Dasara!

