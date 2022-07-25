The National Centre For Performing Arts Presents Music Workshops

The National Centre for the Performing Arts presents a combination of Indian music, drama and music workshops!

Prima Facie

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: 27th July 2022

Time: 6:00 pm

Fees

Member Price: Rs.360/-

Non Member Price: Rs.400/-

An NCPA-National Theatre Live (London) Presentation

Jodie Comer, the Emmy (for Killing Eve) and BAFTA (for Help) winner, makes her West End debut in the U.K. premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play Prima Facie. Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game; defending, cross-examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game. Justin Martin directs this solo tour de force, captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End.

Parvaaz ka Agaat : Wings of Fire

Venue: Tata Theatre

Date: 29th July 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

An NCPA Presentation in association with Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal

A brilliant scientist, an exemplary President, an academician, a writer, a philosopher and a visionary who believed that we are all born with a divine fire within us, Dr. Abdul Kalam was a role model and an inspiration to millions of Indians, especially for the younger generation.

His extraordinary journey through various stages: from the young carefree man in Rameswaram to an engineering student following his passion, to the aerospace scientist who took India’s space programme to another level, to a President like none other, is brought to life through an enactment from his autobiography Wings of Fire narrated in the voice of the eminent poet and writer Gulzar. Over 60 students of the Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal, through lyrical dance movements and theatrical representation, enact the various events that influenced Kalam and led him to achieve all that he did in life.

His inspirational triad: aspiration (khwahish), hope (umeed) and confidence (yakeen) is sure to stay with the young actors in the play as well as the audience, young and old, long after the curtain call.

Mukta: Women, Sexuality and Song

Venue: Tata Theatre

Date: 5th August 2022

Time: 6:30 pm

Fees

Member Price: Rs.600, 480 & 375/- (Inclusive of GST)

Non Member Price: Rs.800, 640 & 500/- (Inclusive of GST)

Supported by Aneesh Pradhan (tabla) and Sudhir Nayak (harmonium)

For centuries, women have featured as protagonists in Indian poetry and song. From the female divine to the nayikas and ganikas, the presence of women has been conspicuous in Indian classical literature and songs. Often, these verses and songs were penned by male poets writing in the female voice, thus transcending certain gender barriers that were otherwise insurmountable. And yet, their writing was coloured by the social context in which they were situated.

A renowned vocalist and composer, Shubha Mudgal presents a selection of verses penned by great masters of Indian poetry that reflect perspectives on sexuality, beauty, societal norms and stigmas related to women of a previous era. Set to music by Mudgal, the verses convey stories of women, some full of sensuality and unabashed eroticism, others of the terrible, tragic challenges and stigmas that women continue to face and fight to this day and age.

The Wunderkinds

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date : 6th August 2022

Time : 6:30 pm

Fees

Member Price: Rs.675 & 450/- (Plus GST)

Non Member Price: Rs.750 & 500/- (Plus GST)

After an enthralling and successful show, which saw three standing ovations in 2019, The Wunderkinds are back to entertain audiences with melodic, rhythmic and toe-tapping music. As part of the NCPA Performance Series, The Wunderkinds will showcase talented young musicians (aged 6 to 21), who will take the audience through a journey of different musical styles and vocalese, encompassing funk, R&B, Latin, pop, rock and jazz with an innovative twist.

Mukta: Tiranga

Venue: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Date Time: 6th -7th August 2022

Time : 6:30 pm

Fees

Member Price: Rs.900, 750, 600 & 450/- (Inclusive of GST)

Non Member Price: Rs.1,200, 1,000, 800 & 600/- (Inclusive of GST)

Instrumental composition featuring Pratik Shrivastava on Sarod, Shadaj Godkhindi on Flute, Mehtab Ali Niazi on Sitar and Ambi Subramaniam on Violin, weaved together with the Iconic Carnatic composition Suprabhatam , originally sung by The Legendry Icon , Respected M.S.Subhalakshmi ji. This piece will be accompanied by a fantastic combination of Hindustani and Carnatic percussion played by master percussionists.

Boski Ke Kaptan Chacha

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date: 7th August 2022

Time: 5:00 pm

Fees

Member Price: Rs.360 & 315/-

Non Member Price: Rs.400 & 350/-

Gulzar’s Boski Ke Kaptan Chacha is a humorous play that sees elders being educated by children for a change. A group of children in a multi-ethnic chawl that houses several families consider an ex-soldier, Jagir Singh, their mentor. Fondly referred to as Kaptan Chacha, Singh being is planning to celebrate Republic Day in the chawl, motivating others to participate.

A long flagpole arrives, creating curiosity amongst its residents. Questions and arguments lead to an interesting divide among the inhabitant’s revealing ignorance, enthusiasm, and cynicism towards celebrations of such occasions. The enthusiasm of young children and reluctance of elders creates an interesting face-off. The youngsters gang up with Kaptan Chacha to address the issue of social apathy towards national festivals and symbols with humour.

Sthalantarit

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre

Date: 7th August 2022

Time: 6:00 pm

Fees

Member Price: Rs.315/-

Non Member Price: Rs.350/-

New Year’s Eve. The dark basement of a building in a prosperous and republican country. They both live there; Immigrants who have come together by chance. While in their own country, they wouldn’t even think of each other. One has sturdy hands that would never shirk an honest day’s work; the other has a head that has the ability to think. But their country offers no work for steady hands, nor the security to speak one’s mind – which brings these two opposite forces into one room. What follows is the unsolvable and inextricable struggle between blue collar and intellect – with these two men in a witty, passionate, and often revealing discourse, representing two factions of society with no time for the other.