Naga Chaitanya Akkineni On The Cover of Man’s World Magazine’s Latest Issue

Tollywood Actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni makes a discerning style statement in Men of Platinum as he graces the cover of leading luxury & lifestyle magazine Man’s World India’s September 2022 issue. Known for his critically acclaimed work primarily in Telugu & Tamil films including popular hits like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave, 100% Love, etc. and more recently in Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha, Chaitanya Akkineni is one of the most popular stars in the South Indian cinema industry.

An authority on men’s fashion & style, in this issue Chaitanya Akkineni stars in a series of images as he showcases the season’s selection of exquisitely crafted men’s platinum jewellery that is available across all leading jewellery retail outlets. The actor is the epitome of sophistication and class, as he dons various pieces from the Men of Platinum collection including bold rings, dual-toned wristwear, and versatile neckwear crafted in pure & rare platinum. Highlighting the collection’s versatility, the actor pairs the jewellery pieces with suave formalwear, tailored semi formals as well as trendy casual outfits.

Born of the stars, jewellery made of platinum instantly elevates the style of the wearer and sets him apart from the crowd. One of the rarest metals to exist on this planet, platinum is found in select locations across the globe today and is a symbol of what is truly rare and precious. Platinum jewellery is thus a new age symbol of success and a fitting marker of men with rare values and character.

Men of Platinum’s latest collection offers a wide range of avant-garde designs including platinum chains and wrist wear. The jewellery is cast with clean, bold lines with minimalism at its core. Its design language includes distinctive emblems, crests in solid forms and aerodynamic elements. Intricate details with different incisions embellish its form. The statement silhouettes and sophisticated textures come together to create this impeccable range of jewellery for those who want to be different, those who value what’s exclusive and truly one of a kind. With the promise of 95% purity, platinum offers amongst the highest standards of purity found in jewellery delivering more of the finest qualities that the metal has to offer.

