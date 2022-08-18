Must Attend Events in Bahrain in August 2022

A spectacular winter-themed festival, Wadi Skate, kicked off on August 4, 2022, in cooperation with Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA), at Wadi Al Sail Mall in Riffa.

The festival will go on till September 3rd, 2022, where tourists can enjoy ice skating at an indoor rink with live music and mouth-watering food from Sunday to Thursday, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on weekends from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

At the festival, there will also be spectacular ice skating displays, weekly live music performances, food stalls, and a pop-up market with tons of activities for even children to enjoy.

Also Read: Why Bahrain Should Be On Your Checklist For Your Next Vacation?

The Avenues Carnival:

The annual Avenues Carnival, a family entertainment festival, is back this month with so much to look forward to. The carnival is set to kick off on the 18th of August 2022 and run till the 27th of August 2022 at the Avenues Mall.

Enjoy live performances by major international theatre artists from all over the world and other entertainment like comedy shows, magic shows, a circus, and so much more at this spectacular event. The tickets for the event are free of cost, so if you are in Bahrain during these dates, you should add it to your travel bucket to-do list. The performances are set to happen in the spacious "Dome" and "Grand Avenue".