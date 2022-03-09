The Much-Awaited Dirty Buns Returns to Shangri-La Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The popular Dirty Buns and Bread returns to the Lobby Lounge with a range of flavours to choose from. Guests can enjoy these messy confections perfected by Chef Naveen Shetty, the Executive Pastry Chef at Shangri-La Bengaluru. He and his pastry team have marvelled at creating these trendy buns featuring Chocolate Mud Bun, Matcha Dirty Bread, Gianduja Cookie Bread, Lemon Brioche and Banana Dulcey Bread. The must-try amongst all is the Chocolate Mud Bun layered with flaky goodness and enveloped in a rich nutty glaze with ample chocolate shavings. Each bite creates a delicious mess that animates the muddy face that it’s known for.

The list doesn’t end here, guests can also indulge in savoury options such as Croque Monsieur – the Classic French Ham & Gruyère Cheese Sandwich, the Ciabatta Chicken Sandwich and the legendary Tacros, an amalgamation of Taco and Croissant. Guests can pair their buns with quirky coffee-based sips including Red Velvet Latte, Espressino, Charcoal Latte, Vanilla Bean Iced Coffee or a Coconut Coffee shake.

The Dirty Buns are available a la carte at the Lobby Lounge daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. until 31 March 2022.

For more information, guests can call +91 80 4512 6100 or email Lobbylounge.slbl@shangri-la. com

