Mother’s Day Gifting Ideas

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer:

The supersonic hair dryer is engineered for multiple hair types and styles and is propelled by the Dyson digital motor V9, which allows people to curl, blow-dry, blowout, and bring volume, without extreme heat. The dryer comes with 5 magnetic styling attachments. It has 3 precise speed settings, 4 heat settings, and intelligent heat control that does not allow the temperature to go beyond 100 degrees Celsius. It also comes with a 28°C cold shot that helps set hair after styling.

The product is available in Fuchsia colour for Rs. 34,900.00. It is available across online and mainline retailers.

OPPO F21 Pro: For the lady who likes to flaunt a gorgeous looking smartphone that clicks the best selfies

The power–packed OPPO F21 Pro is the quintessential selfie smartphone that every mother will love to own this year. The OPPO F21 Pro’s 32MP selfie camera is backed by the IMX709, an RGBW (Red, Green, Blue, and White) sensor that has been jointly developed by Sony and OPPO. It also comes with 2MP Microlens that allow 15x/30x magnification and lets users explore textures, colours, shapes and sizes at a microscopic level. Its AI Portrait Enhancement feature adjusts the colour and skin tone of the subject to produce sharper portrait images. It also comes with an exquisite Fibreglass-Leather design and an Orbit Light feature that emits a soft breathing light to notify users about messages, calls and the charging status of the device

The smartphone is available in two exciting colours for INR 22,900. It is available across online and mainline retailers.

Garmin Lily: Watch which is pretty and tough at the same time

Garmin Lily could be the dream watch for every woman, thanks to its design and performance. The stylish patterned watch has a bright touchscreen display, and sports a classic dial withItalian calf leather hallmark. Garmin Lily is a petite, fashionable smartwatch that helps to keep track of vital health stats, like blood oxygen saturation levels, calories burned, energy level, heart rate, respiration, sleep, steps, stress, and workouts. It is much slimmer than most smartwatch straps so ladies can team it up with other jewelry. It also offers otherfeatures such as phone notifications, music playback controls, and various widgets.

The smartwatch is available for INR 15,990. It is available across online and mainline retailers.

BenQ India Zowie 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS Entertainment Monitor: Leisure time with comfort and eye-care!

The EW2880U is a 4K entertainment monitor featuring an enormous 28" IPS panel, infused with the latest HDRi smart imagery, top of the line treVolo audio system, and industry-leading Eye-Care technologies to bring your mother the ultimate Gold Class viewing experience. The exclusive BenQ HDRi technology automatically senses the surrounding light and adjusts brightness to offer both high dynamic image quality & eye comfort. Coupled with the cinema accurate 90% DCI-P3 color gamut and 24P framerate, it ensures the most authentic cinematic viewing experience.

The product is priced at Rs. 15,990 & is available across online retailers

Experience superior sound quality at an affordable price – OPPO Enco Air

The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro is the ideal gift every mother can wish for in the current times. While our mothers are busy managing the family, their work, and the house throughout the entire day, take they need to take time out for leisure. The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro are TWS earbuds that come with Active Noise Cancellation that neutralizes low-frequency everyday noise. It also comes with a 12.4mm diaphragm driver, a custom-made large rear chamber that works with the Enco Live bass tuning to produce deeper bass and an overall balanced sound. Additionally, it also comes in a dual-layer transparent bubble design with a refractive top cover. So now your mother can take her important calls, enjoy music, and can focus on having a great day.

The OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro is available for Rs. ₹3,499 in trendy colours across online and mainline retailers.

An affordable phone for selfie lovers: VIVO Y73

The VIVO Y73 is one of the most talked about smartphones launched in India. It has become a trendsetter with its stylish looks and dependable features. It comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD display and offers 1080x2400 pixels resolution. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor chipset paired with 8GB RAM. It has a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of 50 MP primary camera and a 16 MP front camera setup for selfies, which helps capture sharp images. The camera is powered by Vivo's Extreme Night AI-based algorithm. The smartphone comes with a backup for a 5000 mAh unit and runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

The smartphone is available in two exciting colours for Rs. 20,730. It is available across online and mainline retailers.

An mid ranger powerhouse with an elegant design: Samsung A53

The Samsung A53 comes with a 6.5-inch + AMOLED with a high 120Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling and gaming. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Exynos 1280 chipset. It has competent quad cameras that includes 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 5MP sensor which adds more perspective to images. It also comes in a classic and elegant design and is packed with a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

The smartphone is available in four eye-catching colours for Rs. 34,499 and is available across online and mainline retailers.