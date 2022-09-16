Most Popular Tattoos And Their Meanings

Nowadays, most of the people are showing their love towards others and expressing their thoughts by getting inked. Tattoos can be personalised. Some people get the tattoos of their favourite persons and some have tattoos that give them confidence and make them feel more powerful. Getting inked is not an easy thing, a tattoo should have some meaning and purpose, right? Here is the list of five tattoos and their meanings.

Semicolon Tattoo:

Semicolon Tatto was popularized by Amy Bleuel and it is a tattoo of the semicolon punctuation mark (;), which is used as a message of affirmation and solidarity with those who have struggled with suicide, depression, addiction, and other mental health issues.

Ampersand Tattoo:

Ampersand may look simple but it means a lot. The symbol represents union, togetherness, marriage, friendship, or an attachment to a person, place, or concept.

Butterfly Tattoo:

Most of women love to get Butterfly Tattoos done on their bodies. The butterfly is one of the most beautiful insects in this world. There are different types of butterfly tattoo designs. The butterfly tattoo has a feminine element in it and the tatoo represents transformation, resilience, hope, and even love.

Dragon Tattoos:

Dragon Tattoos are quite popular and they can manifest power, courage, and confidence. They can make a powerful statement and further symbolise wisdom, fearlessness, and protection.

Lotus flower Tattoos:

Girls love to get the tattoo of the Lotus flower and it represents their personal growth and spiritual enlightenment. The Lotus flower rises from the mud and is often associated with purity and rebirth.

