Most Popular Children's Games On Mobile Phones: Download Kids Games On App Store

Nowadays, children are more addicted to Mobile games than books, thanks to the lockdown effect. Children grow up faster these days than before and they are seen hooked to games on their parents' mobile phones. On the eve of Children's Day, we thought why not focus on a few games, which children play in their free time.

1. Ludo

Ludo is one of the most well-known board games in India and so it's not very surprising that Ludo King, a digital version of the game, is one of the fast-growing and highly popular multiplayer games in India. Ludo King is available on both Android and Apple phones.

2. Temple Run

Temple Run is a 3D endless running video game developed and published by Imangi Studios. The player controls an explorer who has obtained an ancient relic and is running from demonic monkeys who are chasing him. The success of the game led to a sequel Temple Run 2.

3. Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers is an endless runner video game. The game starts by tapping the touch screen, while Jake (the game's starter character) or any other character sprays graffiti on a train, and then gets caught in the act by the inspector and his dog, who starts chasing the character. While running, the player can swipe up, down, left, or right to avoid crashing into oncoming obstacles, especially moving trains, poles, tunnel walls, and barriers. By swiping rapidly as speed increases, more points can be acquired. A crash results in a game over, but the player can continue running by using keys. The player can collect various items such as coins, keys, score multipliers, super sneakers, jetpacks, magnets, mystery boxes, and power jumpers.

4. Candy Crush

Candy Crush Saga is a "match-three" game, where the core gameplay is based on swapping two adjacent candies among several on the gameboard to make a row or column of at least 3 matching-colored candies. The game is split among many levels, which must be completed in sequence.

5. Free Fire

Free Fire is the ultimate survival shooter game available on mobile. Each 10-minute game places you on a remote island where you are pit against 49 other players, all seeking survival. Players freely choose their starting point with their parachute and aim to stay in the safe zone for as long as possible.

